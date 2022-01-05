 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

A year after coup attempt, we must keep fighting

  • 0
LTE

Jan. 6th is the anniversary of the worst domestic terrorism attack against the United States of America. One year later Donald Trump still lies about the election he lost by 74 electoral and 7 million popular votes. He still hasn’t been jailed for the Trump riot and failed coup attempt.

After a year of investigations, and arrests of more than 700 thugs, terrorists, and traitors, very few in the GOP have the courage to stand up for the Constitution and against an attempt to replace democracy with dictatorship. What Trump attempted and failed at succeeded in 1930s Europe when fascists and Nazis seized power. These fine folks later murdered millions.

We now know while the “stormtrumpers” attacked the Capitol, repeated attempts were made by those close to Trump for him to go on television and call off his attack, yet he he did nothing for hours. The lives of every federally elected official, including Vice President Mike Pence, were put into jeopardy.

Trump only cares about himself and power and will lie, cheat, and steal to get it. He should be arrested for sedition and obstruction, or exiled to Russia. People like him should be kept as far from power as possible.

People are also reading…

Russell Broadway, Waterloo

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Biden has been bad for America

Biden has been bad for America

This has been a bad year for President Joe Biden and his band of liberal/socialists, but it’s been a terrible year for this country. Poor old …

Let's have a vegan New Year

Let's have a vegan New Year

With Christmas and Hanukkah behind us, we look forward to the new year and New Year's resolutions: to step away from social media, lose some w…

God bless Donald Trump

God bless Donald Trump

Just curious. Democrats and most two-faced rhinos have been calling Donald Trump a dictator and actually categorized him as another Hitler.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News