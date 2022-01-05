A year after coup attempt, we must keep fighting

Jan. 6th is the anniversary of the worst domestic terrorism attack against the United States of America. One year later Donald Trump still lies about the election he lost by 74 electoral and 7 million popular votes. He still hasn’t been jailed for the Trump riot and failed coup attempt.

After a year of investigations, and arrests of more than 700 thugs, terrorists, and traitors, very few in the GOP have the courage to stand up for the Constitution and against an attempt to replace democracy with dictatorship. What Trump attempted and failed at succeeded in 1930s Europe when fascists and Nazis seized power. These fine folks later murdered millions.

We now know while the “stormtrumpers” attacked the Capitol, repeated attempts were made by those close to Trump for him to go on television and call off his attack, yet he he did nothing for hours. The lives of every federally elected official, including Vice President Mike Pence, were put into jeopardy.

Trump only cares about himself and power and will lie, cheat, and steal to get it. He should be arrested for sedition and obstruction, or exiled to Russia. People like him should be kept as far from power as possible.

Russell Broadway, Waterloo

