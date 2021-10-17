A voters' guide for Cedar Falls election

I have lived here for nearly 30 years, and, like many of you, am committed to community improvement in our metro area. As I consider the candidates running for Cedar Falls City Council and mayor positions, I am thinking of the following considerations:
- Civility and willingness to solve problems, an attitude of collaboration rather than division.
- Commitment to renew existing neighborhoods and infill rather than constantly allowing desecration of good agricultural land on the edge of town with costly sprawling infrastructure, and wasteful parking lots.
- Commitment to walkability, bikeability, creating more neighborhood parks and pleasant public spaces for everyone, more trees and restoration of natural areas, more connectivity among neighborhoods through walking/biking trails.
- Respect for city and county professional staff.
- Commitment to significant energy conservation and renewable energy in all sectors of our community.
What issues do you care about? Have you contacted the candidates to see what they are thinking? The people we elect make decisions on behalf of all of us, so it is critical you become involved. The only antidote to the madness, uncivility, and deception we are seeing among some elected officials is citizen participation and engagement.
Kamyar Enshayan, Cedar Falls