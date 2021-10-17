A voters' guide for Cedar Falls election

I have lived here for nearly 30 years, and, like many of you, am committed to community improvement in our metro area. As I consider the candidates running for Cedar Falls City Council and mayor positions, I am thinking of the following considerations:

What issues do you care about? Have you contacted the candidates to see what they are thinking? The people we elect make decisions on behalf of all of us, so it is critical you become involved. The only antidote to the madness, uncivility, and deception we are seeing among some elected officials is citizen participation and engagement.