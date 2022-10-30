A vast conspiracy for a new world order

President Eisenhower’s 1961 farewell speech warned of the "military industrial complex" overtaking American government. Three months later, JFK warned about “secret societies" infiltrating America.

Therefore, what if the "Big Lie" was not what some believe? What if U.S. institutions and global medical organizations have been co-opted by a cabal of international economic elite? What if those at the highest levels of global finance, government, supranational corporations, media, and Big Tech were actually Malthusian eugenicists and Marxists intent on controlling and decreasing earth's population via war, medical authoritarianism, and the Green agenda?

What if COVID-19 was a de facto communist virus spreading collectivism toward a global "Great Reset?" What if rising mortality rates, increasing infertility, aggressive cancers, and terminated pregnancies were caused by mRNA vaccines? What if "stakeholder capitalism" was just fascism? What if COVID fascism was simply socialism for Big Pharma?

What if a coup occurred in 2020 when five precincts in five cities, in five swing states, all stopped counting votes simultaneously? What if Biden was a political puppet and Trump was controlled opposition? What if today's divisive politics were manifestations of Marxist dialectics strategically dismantling America prior to a new world order? Possible?

Jeffery Fischels, Cedar Falls