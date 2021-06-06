A tribute to Dr. Marilyn Hines

Dr. Marilyn Hines passed away recently. She was the first person to see four of our kids. She delivered them. When she entered the delivery room, she always had this calm, professional air about her, yet it seemed right below the surface, she was as excited to show this new life to the world as was the mother. She was especially there for us during the sad times. Our story could be repeated by thousands throughout the Cedar Valley, where she practiced medicine these many years. Only her family knows the sacrifices she made during that time. She is owed a debt of thanks that can only be paid by following her life’s example.
Her accomplishments as wife, mother, doctor, friend and associate were a great read in her obituary. But the greatest accolade came, fittingly, toward its end: “Marilyn had a strong faith in her Savior, Jesus Christ, and strived to instill and develop the faith of her children. Her daily life represented true kindness and concern for others.” She is that reminder that “we are the Easter people, and Hallelujah is our song.”
She delivered so many. God, in a display of divine poetry, has now delivered her.
Steve Kapler, Waterloo