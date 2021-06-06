A tribute to Dr. Marilyn Hines

Dr. Marilyn Hines passed away recently. She was the first person to see four of our kids. She delivered them. When she entered the delivery room, she always had this calm, professional air about her, yet it seemed right below the surface, she was as excited to show this new life to the world as was the mother. She was especially there for us during the sad times. Our story could be repeated by thousands throughout the Cedar Valley, where she practiced medicine these many years. Only her family knows the sacrifices she made during that time. She is owed a debt of thanks that can only be paid by following her life’s example.