We’re seeing a nonstop torrent of cruelty from the Republican-dominated Legislature this year. Cutting taxes for the rich, trying to limit SNAP benefits for those in need, robbing public school children in order to pay for private religious schools, and harassing LGBTQ citizens, especially trans kids.

Sadly, the cruelty is the point. Politically active evangelical Christians, who make up the core of Iowa’s Republican Party, want to see “sinners” suffer. That’s why many of them still believe in a literal Hell … they want “sinners” to suffer eternal torment, and apparently they want the suffering to start on this side of eternity as well.

Why do the people of Iowa put up with this? Why have Christians wandered so far away from the teachings of the Prince of Peace? In 2024, we can start the process of returning civility to the Iowa Legislature. But the “least of these” in Iowa will have already suffered harm from the cruel laws being passed right now and signed into law by Gov. Reynolds. We don’t have to take this. We can fight back at the ballot box, and take back our state from the grip of politically active evangelicals.