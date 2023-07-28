We are being reminded by all media that combat in Korea was stopped 70 years ago. My older brother served there. He spent 13 months in Korea on the front line firing 255 mm cannons over the hill. There was only one emergency bug-out that turned out OK. Brother came back, and graduated from Kansas University.

Now let me tell what I learned from a University of Northern Iowa Chinese student about his father’s service in the Korean War. When China decided to go to war they sent trains all around to pick up men that had some training. They were picked up with the clothes on their backs. They were fed and given water by people who could meet the trains whenever they stopped. The trains stopped at the Yalu bridge to Korea, and the men were marched into Korea. They were told to lie down and rest. They would be given weapons and marched to combat in the morning. It was very cold that night, and many men had only light clothing. The father said the one-third of the men froze to death that night. Miraculously, it seemed that his father came home.