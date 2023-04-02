Solution to the student bathroom fiasco! Toilet closets would be individually private and nongendered. Let’s be honest -- it would also solve inappropriate social gatherings in the “bathrooms” too. Full sized door in the hallways. Exhaust fan. Motion sensor light. Foot pedal on the door to exit without touching. Community sink, mirror and water fountains in an open area where staff or a camera sees everyone go in and out. Problem solved. This group potty time with short stall doors is clearly not working for anyone. Never has. It’s always been a point of contention for all students back to the boomers. Do we really need urinals? What a barbaric practice. This just makes sense for our students. Europe does this. Why can’t we?