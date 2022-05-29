 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

A simple question about guns

  • 0
LTE

Perhaps I'm a little slow, but can you give me one good reason any private citizen needs to own an assault weapon?

Julie Palestrina, Waverly  

 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The life cycle of democracies

The life cycle of democracies

About the time our original 13 states adopted the new Constitution in 1787, Alexander Tyler, a Scottish history professor at the University of…

Trump exposed Democrats' hate

Trump exposed Democrats' hate

President Donald Trump did not create the Democrats' hate. He exposed it. He did not create the media's bias. He exposed it. He did not create…

Liberal media lies about Trump

Liberal media lies about Trump

Long before Donald Trump was sworn into office the liberal media started lying about him. With all of the crazy stuff going on all over the wo…

Abortion violates God's laws

Abortion violates God's laws

In response to Roe v. Wade, it should never have been allowed. The people who want this are breaking two laws: 1) Thou shall not kill; and 2) …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News