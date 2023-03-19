What’s the similarity and difference between these “medical” procedures?

Conversion therapy: Any emotional or physical therapy used to “cure” or “repair” a person’s attraction to the same sex, or their gender identity and expression. Providers claim these therapies can make someone LGBTQ+ become heterosexual — or “straight.” It could also lead to depression, anxiety, drug use, homelessness, suicide.

Gender-affirming care: Encompasses: nonsurgical physiological/psychological treatments like counseling, puberty blockers, hormone therapy, and reproductive counseling; irreversible surgical options like “top” (removal of breasts) and “bottom” (chemical castration, penis/uterus removal) surgery. Treatments can be years long. Could lead to depression, “buyer’s remorse,” suicide.

Similarity: Both are equally physically and psychologically predatory. Difference: One tries to convert, really “reverse,” LGBTQ+ people “treated” with “gender-affirming care”; the other tries to “convert” straights/gays to “gender-affirming” transgenderism.

Who is Jon Grieder? West High social studies teacher; Waterloo city councilman. February 22, 2023, Courier: “Therapy ban clears first hurdle.” Grieder says conversion (aka: aversion) therapy consists of electric shock, nausea inducing medication. “It’s a practice done that is abusive. ... If we can’t see eye-to-eye ... then we have a fundamental disagreement about what makes basic human rights.”

Jon: Are you seeing with only one eye?

Larry Van Oort, Cedar Falls