Related to this story

Most Popular

Tucker Carlson tells it like it is

Tucker Carlson tells it like it is

On June 6, the guy FOX News sought to censor by taking him off air returned to the national debate with a vengeance. Tucker Carlson launched a…

Is America a righteous nation?

Is America a righteous nation?

What does righteousness do for a nation? “Righteousness exalts a nation, sin brings a nation to shame.” (Prov. 14:34) What may we learn from o…

Scientism is not science

Scientism is not science

C.S Lewis and Augusto Del Noce were two 20th century philosophers who predicted what is happening in our time.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio