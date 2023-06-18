The liberals describe MAGA as a bad thing. Hmmmm! Well, as a citizen of our United States of America, I am apposed to open border, abortion, transgenders influencing my children and grandchildren, and the increase of more IRS regulations. I support voter ID, free speech, Bibles allowed in school again, and full investigations of the FBI, Department of Justice, and full raid of our sitting president, and adding more police! If that makes me MAGA, than that's what I am, and former President Donald Trump supports everything that I believe in!