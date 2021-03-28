 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
A moral obligation not to fund abortion
0 comments
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

A moral obligation not to fund abortion

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
LTE

The Fred Abraham column on the Opinion page of the Sunday, March 21, Courier headlined “COVID-19 and moral obligation” asks, “Why should those who are smart enough to avoid risky behavior pay for those who ignore or undervalue the risks of those actions and get into trouble? Why should I, as a taxpayer, pay (for their irresponsible actions)?”

Apply that same outrage to the fact we have paid for abortions (absent the Hyde Amendment), drug programs, and welfare for those who depend on the government to be the “father” in a fatherless home, generation after generation.

Carol (Mrs. John) Petersen

0 comments
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Here come the new taxes
Letters

Here come the new taxes

Here they come! For your money in taxes, new federal gas tax, changing the taxes on business and small business. Taxes on anyone making $200,0…

Protect Iowans' voting rights
Letters

Protect Iowans' voting rights

Voting is a right, not a privilege. The League of Voters of Black Hawk-Bremer Counties supports free, fair and accessible elections, and no pe…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News