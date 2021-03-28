A moral obligation not to fund abortion

The Fred Abraham column on the Opinion page of the Sunday, March 21, Courier headlined “COVID-19 and moral obligation” asks, “Why should those who are smart enough to avoid risky behavior pay for those who ignore or undervalue the risks of those actions and get into trouble? Why should I, as a taxpayer, pay (for their irresponsible actions)?”
Apply that same outrage to the fact we have paid for abortions (absent the Hyde Amendment), drug programs, and welfare for those who depend on the government to be the “father” in a fatherless home, generation after generation.
Carol (Mrs. John) Petersen