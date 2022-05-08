A global biosecurity state is in the works

Heart disease kills millions more annually than COVID, so why are elite globalists using a virus to build the framework of a global biosecurity state? Because pandemics are easier for political leftists to politicize, affect election outcomes, lock down societies, and tyrannically coerce medical procedures.

As media outlets agitate and distract with COVID doom porn and Ukraine war propaganda, the World Health Organization on April 12 began public hearings for a proposed global pandemic treaty that will abolish national sovereignty and end democracy around the world.

COVID-19 originated in communist China and the Director-General of the WHO, Tedros Ghebreyesus, has pandered to China's response. After politicizing a virus with a 99.8% survival rate, the WHO pandemic treaty will empower unelected health agents to monopolize medical systems and dictate health policy worldwide.

This is the World Economic Forum’s “Great Reset” agenda: To establish a global technocracy via mandated medical passports, digital bank currencies, and a tyrannical social credit system. The WHO pandemic treaty will establish a high-tech communist control grid just in time for the next “pandemic.”

Americans would be wise to remember Benjamin Franklin’s stark rebuke: Those who give up “essential liberty” for a “little temporary safety” deserve neither.

Jeffrey Fischels, Cedar Falls

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0