A Garden in Every Lot! A Cedar Falls success

A team of AmeriCorps members and staff at UNI’s Center for Energy & Environmental Education started an ambitious community initiative two years ago: A Garden in Every Lot! The goal is to renew a culture of backyard vegetable gardening in the Cedar Valley. First-time gardeners were provided site assessment, tilling services, seeds and vegetable plants starts.

In 2021, 36 backyard vegetable gardens were installed; last year we did 63! And 90% of the gardeners have said they enjoyed it so much that they plan to keep gardening. The community demand was so high that we still have some 80 garden requests from last year we were not able to serve. And thanks to the Waterloo Public Library, there is now a tool library available for gardeners.

Because our team only has one tiller to start gardens, we invite community members who own a tiller and are willing to collaborate with us to please contact us so that we can plan together. Kamyar.enshayan@uni.edu or (319) 273-7575. We are preparing for the coming growing season and wish to speed up our services and serve more community members and groups, such as schools and churches.

Kamyar Enshayan, Cedar Falls