A different approach to the pandemic

The Great Barrington Declaration was written by Dr. Suntera Gupta of Oxford University and Martin Kulldorf, a professor at Harvard Medical School and now senior scholar at Brownstone Institute and a fellow at the newly formed Academy for Science and Freedom. The wanted to express grave concerns over protection of the vulnerable and lockdown policies adopted by the U.S. and much of the world.

The declaration was based on the idea that since the old have a much greater risk of death than the young, the focus should be on protecting the elderly and vulnerable to avoid or minimize the societal harm of COVID-19 lockdowns. The declaration's call for a more focused pandemic strategy posed a political problem for Dr. Francis Collins and Dr. Anthony Fauci. Dr. Collins and Dr. Fauci are heads of two organizations that are the biggest funders of medical infectious disease research in the world.

If we want scientists to speak freely in the future we should avoid having the same people in charge of public health policy and medical research funding.

Ron Wood, Waterloo

