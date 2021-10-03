A defining moment for truth in Waterloo

As an active member of the nonpartisan NAACP, whose charter states it advocates for the rights of all people, I am very distressed by the current lack of care, concern and compassion in Waterloo. We are facing a pandemic, and yet some would put personal preference over public health. This needlessly endangers our citizens, especially our children. We are facing increasing hostility to education about the accurate and factual teaching of history in this country and in Waterloo itself. Yet, this very lack of historical perspective denies citizens knowledge to understand today’s problems. We are facing a group of people who dedicate themselves to maintaining that a symbol known as “the green-eyed N-word eater” should be reinstated because they personally have never experienced discrimination or bigotry, much less racism in Waterloo. We are facing a defining moment in the history of Waterloo and the history of our country. Either we will be on the side of public health, community spirit, caring, commitment, concern and compassion for each other, or we will be on the side of selfishness leading to destruction of all we hold dear.