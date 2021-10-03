 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

A defining moment for truth in Waterloo

  • 0
LTE

As an active member of the nonpartisan NAACP, whose charter states it advocates for the rights of all people, I am very distressed by the current lack of care, concern and compassion in Waterloo. We are facing a pandemic, and yet some would put personal preference over public health. This needlessly endangers our citizens, especially our children. We are facing increasing hostility to education about the accurate and factual teaching of history in this country and in Waterloo itself. Yet, this very lack of historical perspective denies citizens knowledge to understand today’s problems. We are facing a group of people who dedicate themselves to maintaining that a symbol known as “the green-eyed N-word eater” should be reinstated because they personally have never experienced discrimination or bigotry, much less racism in Waterloo. We are facing a defining moment in the history of Waterloo and the history of our country. Either we will be on the side of public health, community spirit, caring, commitment, concern and compassion for each other, or we will be on the side of selfishness leading to destruction of all we hold dear.

Kathryn J. Mahoney, Waterloo

$1 for 6 months of local news

 

 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Tax code should be simple and fair

Tax code should be simple and fair

Democrats and their liberal allies want to redistribute the wealth of our republic by imposing unprecedented tax burdens on the so-called weal…

Cancel culture comes for Columbus

Cancel culture comes for Columbus

With this "cancel culture, erase history" attitude I knew it wouldn't be long before there was a cry to have Columbus High School's name chang…

Left and right adopt same slogan

Left and right adopt same slogan

It is finally happening. It seems the right and the left are using the same slogan to push their views on abortion and masks/vaccines. We may …

So many needless COVID deaths

So many needless COVID deaths

Last January old people like me spent hours tracking down where they could get vaccinated for COVID-19. Who would have thought that when the s…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News