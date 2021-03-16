A compromise proposal on griffin logo

People who support both the Black community and the Waterloo Police Department should encourage a resolution of the griffin controversy that respects the concerns of both. As a taxpayer looking at a substantial expense going more to optics than substance, it seems to me that the stakeholders should consider a mutual accommodation. It's estimated to cost $140,000-$200,000 to make all the changes required if the WPD logo is changed. If the Black community were to consider withdrawing its opposition to the griffin logo, it would mean a lot to the WPD. If the city were to commit the $140,000-$200,000 to specific needs of the Black community over a relatively short period of time, the Black community would be better off. It's something the taxpayers would appreciate, and it would reflect well on the people who cooperated to address the issue.