A compromise on the bottle bill

I was glad to learn from The Courier's front-page story March 21 that the Iowa Legislature is making serious progress on updating the beverage container redemption program. Like most Iowans I don't want ugly trash strewn along our roadways. In addition to Iowa citizens there are two key groups with valid concerns. Retailers do not want to devote valuable employee time and space to container redemption; and independent redemption businesses can't generate enough revenue to be financially viable. The bill introduced by Sen. Ken Rozenboom appears to be a good starting point for reform. However, the apparent conflict between retailers and redemption businesses suggests its own resolution. In addition to collecting the nickel deposit retailers should pay an additional penny per container that would be paid to the redemption businesses. Essentially, the retailers would be "hiring" the redemption businesses for taking the responsibility of redeeming containers off their hands. The same rules should apply to all retailers including convenience stores. The program should be expanded to include all beverage containers including water bottles.