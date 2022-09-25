 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

A baby should have control over its own body, too

Proponents for abortion write articles daily in newspapers across our country, and the argument for abortion is always the same. Not new, just the same. The right for a woman to control her own body. Men control the issue; religion controls the issue; it's not pro-life, but pro-birth. And the list goes on, but the issue is the same; the right for a woman to have complete control of her own body. Hard to argue that. And a woman should have control over her body. Absolutely. Except the abortion issue is not just about the woman! There is another individual's right to be considered here, the right of the baby to have complete control over his or her body. The right of the baby to at least begin to have that same control. Should "equal rights" be considered here? Is the living being or thing inside the womb a human being? Every person on the face of the earth should have control over his or her body, including the baby inside the womb.

John Sheda, Independence

