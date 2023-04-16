Today we are seeing the impact of 820+ days of Biden leadership. It started with slowing of domestic oil production, and continued with unnecessary COVID lockdowns, out of control spending driving high inflation, payments that keep people from working, illegal rent payment stoppage, open borders allowing over 5 million illegals into the USA. The disastrous Biden 2021 exit from Afghanistan set the stage for Putin to attack Ukraine. Money payments to the corrupt Biden family from China, Ukraine, and Russia have bought his loyalty. Producer prices, fuel costs, consumer prices all continue upward. China is threatening the takeover of Taiwan; with that China will control 90% of the world’s computer chip production. China worried? NO! Biden did not stop a spy balloon. Biden bought votes by selling oil reserves, begging enemies to produce oil, and offering illegal college debt cancellation. Biden’s staff could not profitably run a small company. If this continues, we will see our country rapidly move toward communism. You might think this cannot happen in the USA. Just study the rapid fall of Venezuela. Who will come to save us?? No one. Pray that your children and grandchildren will live in freedom.