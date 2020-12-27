122720-f3-opn-letters-print (copy)

What is 'merit?'
MARLON MICOU
WATERLOO - Chris Simenson's 12/13 letter condemning President-elect Joe Biden's push for White House diversity was just more right-wing, hypocritical nonsense. He opined: ''Unfortunately, when race or gender are used as criteria, it necessarily follows that merit takes a back seat. This is not a racial statement.'' Yeah, right. To keep a racially diverse Supreme Court, when Thurgood Marshall died, George H.W. Bush appointed Clarence Thomas; John McCain picked Sarah Palin to be his presidential running mate; to keep the balance of women on the Supreme Court, Donald Trump appointed Amy Coney Barrett to replace Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Did merit take a back seat in these instances?
Or when Historically Black Colleges and Universities integrated, did that also apply to nonblack students?
Fox News host Tucker Carlson broached this topic two weeks ago by inviting on Horace Cooper, a black conservative, who was only picked so Carlson himself wouldn't be accused of attacking people of color and women.
What qualifies as ''merit?'' Remember, this is the same country that said guys like Jackie Robinson weren't good enough to play in the big leagues until Major League Baseball bowed to political pressure to give him a chance, which is all women and people of color have ever asked for.
Thanks, Evansdale
LEEANN COOKSEY
EVANSDALE -- I'd like to offer my thanks to the workers in the city of Evansdale, including, but not limited to, the fire department, police department, library, street department, water works and the savior of the four-legged, Wanda Adams. Our city employees and volunteers don't receive the recognition and thanks they should for the work they do day-in and day-out, some for decades. This year especially, they have shown up for all of us. Our businesses, churches and neighbors have also helped those in need and pitched in without whining or complaining about their personal losses, just seeing a need and giving what they could spare. So many people have worked together for years to make this city strong and self-sufficient. Here's to 2021 being the year of moving past all the negatives of this year and being the friendly, caring and supportive community we all know.
Remember 1776!
RANDY COOK
ELK RUN HEIGHTS -- In 2007 Joe Biden said every state needs standardized voting machines with a paper audit trail. What happened to that? 2020 Biden says he has the best voter fraud team ever assembled! He got one thing right in 47 years. The scariest part of this election is not one mainstream media journalist is investigating any of the voter fraud. Not one court. The First Amendment is dead. The Communist Party has taken over the media. They are taking all the real estate by not letting small business owners open. You are safe at Walmart, Menards, and in California strip clubs, but not churches. New York is raising taxes and closing businesses, and residents are leaving in droves. It is intentional. The government will seize all the property, control all the media and social media. Second Amendment won't be repealed unless the commies get the Senate. But the plan, by executive order: Heavily tax every gun and magazine and if the tax can't be paid and the weapons aren't relinquished you are a felon. No voter fraud? The dead, illegal, double votes, unregistered isn't fraud? More ballots mailed back than mailed out. Conservatives: Watch Rumble, OANN, Newsmax. Remember 1776!
Prioritize seniors
JOE MEANY
DYSART -- I'm 73 and do not know how to start a protest on Main Street. I suppose wheelchairs, walkers, etc., in cold and snow would not work well anyway! Maybe someone could start a "Seniors Fund Us" account. That would be helpful! Hopefully we could go "viral." All seniors rich or poor deserve to receive government-provided medication at the same time. Will or has Gov. Kim Reynolds jumped ahead of her age group to save herself? All Iowa seniors should receive COVID-19 vaccine at one time -- now! Younger people no matter their perceived value by the governor, be they politicians, pork workers, etc., only suffer for a few days; seniors can die! I believe all young Iowans would be proud to step aside and let seniors ahead. Please help all seniors return to deserved retirement for the time we have left on Earth!
Last Supper menu
DENNIS BUSEMAN
CEDAR FALLS -- Veggie man: Jesus Christ ate lamb at the Last Supper.
Blessing stones
RANDY LEE
CEDAR FALLS -- I would like to thank those that are leaving painted stones on the benches around the Prairie Lakes walking path. During this unusual time in our lives it has been a blessing to stop and read the sayings or Bible verses on the stones. The writings on the stones that have a timely meaning or impact I take home and place in the stones that lead to our front door and I read them often and feel blessed that someone in our community is making a difference in a small way that is needed in our current situation. Others must feel the same way, because on my daily walks the stones will disappear and then new ones magically reappear with profound words on them mean so much to so many! Thank you whomever you are for making a difference in people's lives.
Sore losers
CAROL BARTELS
WATERLOO -- I do not understand why Ashley Hinson, Charles Grassley and Joni Ernst are complaining about Rita Hart for her wanting a recount of the election. Donald Trump has obviously lost the election and is still demanding recounts in several states. Before criticizing Rita Hart, look to your boss and party members. He has continued his ranting about an election he lost. Don't act like a sore loser and quit being a baby about it.