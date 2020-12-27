122720-f3-opn-letters-print (copy)

Thanks, Evansdale

EVANSDALE -- I'd like to offer my thanks to the workers in the city of Evansdale, including, but not limited to, the fire department, police department, library, street department, water works and the savior of the four-legged, Wanda Adams. Our city employees and volunteers don't receive the recognition and thanks they should for the work they do day-in and day-out, some for decades. This year especially, they have shown up for all of us. Our businesses, churches and neighbors have also helped those in need and pitched in without whining or complaining about their personal losses, just seeing a need and giving what they could spare. So many people have worked together for years to make this city strong and self-sufficient. Here's to 2021 being the year of moving past all the negatives of this year and being the friendly, caring and supportive community we all know.

Remember 1776!

ELK RUN HEIGHTS -- In 2007 Joe Biden said every state needs standardized voting machines with a paper audit trail. What happened to that? 2020 Biden says he has the best voter fraud team ever assembled! He got one thing right in 47 years. The scariest part of this election is not one mainstream media journalist is investigating any of the voter fraud. Not one court. The First Amendment is dead. The Communist Party has taken over the media. They are taking all the real estate by not letting small business owners open. You are safe at Walmart, Menards, and in California strip clubs, but not churches. New York is raising taxes and closing businesses, and residents are leaving in droves. It is intentional. The government will seize all the property, control all the media and social media. Second Amendment won't be repealed unless the commies get the Senate. But the plan, by executive order: Heavily tax every gun and magazine and if the tax can't be paid and the weapons aren't relinquished you are a felon. No voter fraud? The dead, illegal, double votes, unregistered isn't fraud? More ballots mailed back than mailed out. Conservatives: Watch Rumble, OANN, Newsmax. Remember 1776!