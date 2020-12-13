121320-f3-opn-letters-print (copy)

Social distancing
HERMAN LENZ
SUMNER — I’m not surprised that COVID deaths are rapidly increasing, and hospitals are filling up with health-care workers overloaded here in this great “pro-life Republican anti-abortion” state of Iowa. The message I got from Trump at one of his pre-election rallies on TV said “throw your face masks away, join in the crowd and fire Dr. Fauci,” and everyone cheered! I’ve found a negative attitude about face masks and social distance mandates among Republicans. They’ll pass laws to force women they don’t know to carry budens that came from rape or incest, but they don’t want face mask or social distancing mandates that will cause them any inconvenience. They don’t want sensible speed limits and enforcement cameras (which are pro-life) because they might get penalized themselves.
A group letter in the Nov. 24 Courier by local pastors said it correctly. “Love they neighbor” means wear a face mask so you don’t throw germs into your neighbor’s airspace. There’s something in the Old Testament about the lepers. They had to distance themselves from others and even go to a different location to remove themselves from society. Local pastors, please write about this latter requirement.
Identity politics
CHRIS SIMENSON
DUNKERTON — The Biden identity bingo is in full swing. Daily there is an announcement breathlessly covered by the mainstream lauding the first Black this or Hispanic that appointment to a cabinet position.
This is not unexpected as elections have consequences and it is certainly this president’s prerogative. Unfortunately, when race or gender are used as criteria, it necessarily follows that merit takes a back seat. This is not a racial statement. It follows that if an entire pool of candidates are excluded, the decision-making process is flawed and outcomes are not optimal.
Nations that succeed are those who assign positions based on competency. Most poor and struggling nations employ a clan-based system. Your tribe, race, or religion are more important than merit in political assignments. The Biden administration is just employing a more sophisticated approach to tribalism and division.
The choices have a geographic component as well. The Democrats’ power base has abandoned the center of the US. Pelosi on the West Coast and Schumer on the East. Their uber-liberal policies are not the desired path to political reconciliation moving forward. The chances of another Mike Mansfield of Montana leading a rational Democratic party are nonexistent.
Cost of vaccine
JERRY HAGEMAN
WATERLOO — The holidays are a time for cheer and goodwill toward your fellow human. Someone should send that message to Chuck Grassley. At a time when many should be celebrating, they’re jobless due to a pandemic of which Grassley has been infected. For him to get the full experience, Chuck should have to also lose his job, his health insurance and get evicted.
The good news is that we have elected Joe Biden to be the next president and to begin the arduous task of fixing the mess Chuck and Joni Ernst made of the economy and of the health crisis that has killed thousands of Americans and taken employer-based health insurance from millions.
The coronavirus vaccine is on the way. I wouldn’t have trusted a vaccine from the 45th administration if it weren’t for the fact a 46th is on the way. Biden needs to hold these greedy Big Pharma corporations accountable and guarantee that this vaccine that was developed using tax dollars is made available to the public at no further cost. We already paid for the vaccine. Big Pharma should never be allowed to set the price for a vaccine or for any other life-saving medicines or treatments.
Coal for Grassley
CHERYL HANNAH
WATERLOO — He’s making a list. He’s checking it twice. He’s gonna find out who’s naughty and nice.
It is easy to tell which side of the list Chuck Grassley is on. The last four years he has aided and abetted a conman grifter who enabled a pandemic to kill hundreds of thousands of Americans by pretending this pandemic wasn’t real.
Grassley even got coronavirus himself. It must have been nice to receive the best care our tax dollars could provide. Unfortunately, his coronavirus experience differs greatly from that of the majority of Americans who lost their jobs and their health insurance.
How is one to support a family or afford their insulin with no insurance and no income? How are families supposed to celebrate the holidays when the pandemic that Grassley ignored has killed their loved ones?
I wish his own infection would have brought him some urgency to deliver coronavirus relief. Instead, he is holding up relief so he can guarantee his financiers at Tyson Foods get off scot-free for knowingly causing an outbreak and taking bets on worker COVID numbers. For all these reasons and more, I hope Grassley gets a big fat lump of coal in his stocking.
Rotten in
Denmark
The Rev. DUANE LINDBERG
WATERLOO — Polls indicate many Americans believe there was fraud in the presidential election.
Like Shakespeare’s Hamlet, they are saying, “Methinks something is rotten in ‘Denmark’ (i.e. in the counting of ballots)”. If trust is to be regained, I believe the election for president should not be called until the following charges of fraud are examined.
1. The sworn statements by eyewitnesses of irregularities in the counting of ballots.
2. It is alleged by investigating attorneys that votes were transferred from Trump to Biden by voting machines in some states.
3. The Supreme Court of Pennsylvania violated the U.S. Constitution (Art. I, Section 4) by ordering that ballots which were received within three days after the close of the election (Nov. 3) must be counted. Only the state legislature has the authority to do this.
If this unconstitutional action by Pennsylvania’s court is not corrected, it will open floodgates for future fraud and further erode the trust of voters.
The U.S. Supreme Court’s role is not to overturn elections but to guarantee honest elections.
Vaccine and privacy
LEW BISHOP
WEST UNION — The alarms about the COVID-19 virus scare me. Not only is catching it risky, but the cure raises very serious questions about privacy. Involving the military with the logistics of organizing the “operation” is frightening, and recently talk has been about whether citizens can be legally forced to take the shot. You ought to have your terrified face partially hidden by your hats, as there is a recipe here for a great loss of everyone’s freedom. Remember, 9/11 produced the Patriot Act, which captured no terrorists, but the government illegally listened in on our conversations. (I’ll be 85 next month so suspicions should be low of me having an ulterior motive.)
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.