121320-f3-opn-letters-print (copy)

Like Shakespeare’s Hamlet, they are saying, “Methinks something is rotten in ‘Denmark’ (i.e. in the counting of ballots)”. If trust is to be regained, I believe the election for president should not be called until the following charges of fraud are examined.

1. The sworn statements by eyewitnesses of irregularities in the counting of ballots.

2. It is alleged by investigating attorneys that votes were transferred from Trump to Biden by voting machines in some states.

3. The Supreme Court of Pennsylvania violated the U.S. Constitution (Art. I, Section 4) by ordering that ballots which were received within three days after the close of the election (Nov. 3) must be counted. Only the state legislature has the authority to do this.

If this unconstitutional action by Pennsylvania’s court is not corrected, it will open floodgates for future fraud and further erode the trust of voters.

The U.S. Supreme Court’s role is not to overturn elections but to guarantee honest elections.

Vaccine and privacy

LEW BISHOP

WEST UNION — The alarms about the COVID-19 virus scare me. Not only is catching it risky, but the cure raises very serious questions about privacy. Involving the military with the logistics of organizing the “operation” is frightening, and recently talk has been about whether citizens can be legally forced to take the shot. You ought to have your terrified face partially hidden by your hats, as there is a recipe here for a great loss of everyone’s freedom. Remember, 9/11 produced the Patriot Act, which captured no terrorists, but the government illegally listened in on our conversations. (I’ll be 85 next month so suspicions should be low of me having an ulterior motive.)