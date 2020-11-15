111520-f3-opn-letters-print

Wrestling pigs
BOB BLACK
WATERLOO -- COVID pandemic, economy, environmental disasters, Americans falling into poverty by the thousands, and what are our elected politicians doing? Fighting like dogs over a bone, the election.
There is a new, legal administration waiting to start work. Let us get on with it.
We the people have created a money monster out of elected offices, and it is time to change for the sake of this country. As for the ongoing fight, it is well to remember:
"Don't wrestle with pigs. You both get dirty and the pig likes it." Mark Twain
Salient update
THEODORE LEDERMAN
WATERLOO -- Reference: Letters to the Editor in the Nov. 8 Courier, “Salient Points” by the Rev. Robert Salge. In his letter Salge attempts to blame the death of George Floyd on purported training of police departments by Israeli instructors on submission techniques. According to “Fact Check” this accusation was made by the British actress Maxine Peake. The source was based on an article from the June 1, 2012, “Morning Star” on a conference held by the Israeli consulate. Later this same Maxine Peake and Rebecca Long-Bailey of Amnesty International told “The New Statesman,” “the precise training offered to the U.S. police by Israeli officials is not something we’ve documented.” Micky Rosenfield, the national spokesman for the Israeli police tweeted “ There is no procedure that allows an officer of the Israeli police force to carry out an arrest by placing a knee on the neck of a suspect.” If Salge wishes to lay blame on any involved in the death of Mr. Floyd, other than the officers involved, he should blame the Democratic governor of Minnesota, the Democratic mayor of Minneapolis, and the Democratic controlled (12-1) City Council of Minneapolis.
Kudos, Election Office
JULIE FEE
CEDAR FALLS -- I would like to commend the Black Hawk County Election Office for its remarkable job during the election. I was curious about how absentee ballots were processed so I applied to work during the election. What I saw was a secure, efficient and precise system for tabulating the ballots. Karen Showalter, the Election Office manager, has a real passion for her job, and it was quite obvious that she and her staff respect and understand the importance of your vote.
Protect the Arctic
DAVID VOIGTS
JESUP -- The Arctic National Wildlife Refuge, located in the northeast corner of Alaska, is one of the finest examples of wilderness remaining anywhere in the world. It is a perfect example of intact, naturally functioning Arctic and subarctic ecosystems that is unparalleled in North America. The heart of this area is the 1,563,500-acre coastal plain, and this is where the Trump administration has finalized plans to drill for oil and gas.
These plans would be disastrous for the nearly 200 species of birds, caribou, polar bears and other wildlife that call the coastal plain home. Development would create a spider web of drilling rigs, oil pipelines, and roads that would permanently alter this pristine area. Drilling also would have a devastating impact on the human rights of the Indigenous Peoples who live and depend on this land they consider sacred.
If you agree that this oil and gas should stay in the ground, especially when the world is moving away from the use of fossil fuels to lessen the effects of climate change, please go online to arcticrefugedefense.org and sign the petition that has been prepared by a large coalition of environmental organizations, including the National Audubon Society.
Who's responsible?
RON ORF
TRIPOLI -- I am not actually certain I know what my opinion is about this, but I have a question and a proposition to run by the people of Iowa.
This concerns the fact that, as I understand it, six Iowa public school educators have died of COVID-related maladies since the beginning of the school year. My question is: Would we have gone back to school had we known that six or more teachers would have to die and many more would be sickened to achieve the goal of in-person schooling?
That thought brings me to my proposition: As teachers were informed they would be fired and would not receive unemployment benefits if they did not return to school, should the state be responsible for compensating their families for their devastating losses? If we had sent the Iowa National Guard to say, Afghanistan, and the soldier had been killed, the family does receive compensation. Far more Iowans have died and been physically harmed in the last four months manning our public schools than have been injured or killed in combat.
Does the state and the people of Iowa have any responsibility?
