110120-f3-opn-letters-print

DENVER -- The 2020 election has a great deal of issues on the ballot. Not just whether or not President Trump is re-elected or if former Vice President Joe Biden can win the White House. The voice of the minority is under attack by the Democratic Party in a way our country has not seen before. In the Senate, the filibuster has always ensured the minority party, whichever it may be, has the ability to drive bipartisanship in policy and ensure their voice is heard. In this election, Democrat Senate candidates are voicing their support to eliminate it. In 1917, Rule 22 created “cloture” which would end debate with a two-thirds majority vote. In 1975, the Senate again reduced the required majority to three-fifths (60 senators). Then in 2013, the Senate invoked the “nuclear option” to reduce the number to a simple majority vote (51) regarding nominations and federal judicial appointments. The party that was in power and leadership in the Senate in all three instances was the Democratic Party, continuously silencing debate. It is imperative the minority voice is protected in our American form of democracy.