110120-f3-opn-letters-print

Wild-eyed radical
MELISSA HESTON
CEDAR FALLS -- I am the “radical left!"
According to some current political ads, I am part of a dangerous “mob” that seeks to destroy the U.S. from within, a "socialist!" I have to wonder what I and my fellow lefties have actually done to become such a threat to our 244-year-old nation.
Why am I so scary?
Apparently, because I want our public tax dollars to be used to create and enhance the public commons (our roads and bridges, our schools, our environment, our libraries, our justice system, our public health system). So, yes, I want a big tax increase on the rich. After all, they have benefited most from our “trickle down” economic policies while our public commons have become more and more fragile.
By the way, I am 62, a homeowner, volunteer, and willing taxpayer. So, what will I be doing on Nov. 4, no matter who wins?
Pretty much exactly what I’ve been doing all my life. Working to enhance the public commons that benefit most of us in multiple ways, and planting my spring garden in my front yard for all to enjoy. Yeah, I'm very, very scary!
Fill in the blanks
DAVID MANSHEIM
PARKERSBURG -- Readers of this space can save themselves a lot of work when writing political letters to the editor by just filling in the blanks in this handy all-purpose form.
The crazy _____ (liberal, conservative) _____ (left, right) wingers will destroy _____ (America, civilization, Christianity) unless you _____ (vote, act, send money) today!
Their _____ socialist, fascist) candidates are _____ (misinformed, indoctrinated, delusional) because they will not follow _____ (reason, science, the Bible) and listen only to _____ (the lame-stream media, Goebbels/Faux T.V., talk radio nuts).
Voters should _____ (wake-up, stop drinking the Kool-Aid, get a reality check) and throw out the _____ (Devil-crats, Re-puke-licons) because they are so disrespectful of civil discourse.
_____ (Covid 19, The Wuhan virus) is a real _____ (hoax, pandemic) so we need to _____ (be careful, ignore it) and heed the advise of _____ (politicians, doctors, clergy).
My top concerns are _____ (abortion and homosexuality, health care and climate change) as well as _____ (low taxes and not kneeling for the national anthem, the public good and income inequality).
I am _____ (hopeful, afraid) of change after this _____ (rigged, fair) election because the franchise should be _____ ( expanded as a right, tightly controlled for abuse of privilege). This election will prove the Electoral College should be _____ (abolished, enshrined).
Voting holiday
SEBASTIAN PRICE
WATERLOO -- Free and fair elections are a requirement for a state to be labeled as a democracy. As citizens of the United States, we take part in our democracy in part by voting. Why, then, is Election Day not a national holiday? What happens when someone who works during polling hours can’t vote? Absentee ballots are an option, but with so many of them being voided in Iowa it’s hard to trust the process. Voting early is also an option (and my preferred way of voting), but the county courthouse isn’t always in a convenient location and the locations of other designated polling places aren’t as well-known. It doesn’t make sense to designate a day to voting without making sure that every citizen has an equal opportunity to vote on that day. Election Day should be a national holiday in order to ensure that every citizen has time to vote without worrying about their job.
Child separations
ROBERT DUNN
WATERLOO -- On May 7, 2018, the Trump administration established the zero tolerance policy regarding refugees from Latin America. Families primarily from Guatemala, Honduras, and El Salvador fleeing the threat of murder, torture, and rape from drug cartel gangs endured the arduous and dangerous journey through Mexico and, in accordance with international law, presented themselves and requested political asylum at the southern border of the United States. Instead, under zero tolerance, children as young as six months still breast feeding were separated from their parents, detained in cages and reclassified as Unaccompanied Alien Children, having no country, no parents, and no human rights. Over time, the Trump administration separated more than 5,400 Latino children from their parents often with scant or missing records of their identity and location. After this cruel policy was ended, reunification efforts were court-ordered, with nonprofit organizations doing the bulk of this work. To date, there are still 545 children whose parents have not been located.
It is paramount to address this grotesque violation of human rights. Support the prosecution of all responsible officials at the International Criminal Court in The Hague, Netherlands.
Reform elections
ROBERT BLAIN
CEDAR FALLS -- As is, the United States is not a democracy. Voters elect candidates who vote according to the wishes of the fat cats and corporations that make the large political contributions (bribes). We have a vending machine style of government: Big shots and big corporations fill the slots with bribes, pull the handles, and receive the desired legislative effect (hooray for themselves and to hell with the rest of the country).
Should the Democratic Party win the presidency and both the Senate and the House, it would be possible to legislate publicly financed elections (dueling political parties would prevent it). Considering the many things wrong with our government, publicly financed elections are absolutely necessary if lasting reform is the goal.
Time is running out for this country. It cannot continue as a lapdog and trollop for the rich and the powerful. Insulating and enriching a super minority via their political contributions (bribes) is a death sentence for this country.
Filibuster backer
MATTHEW RECTOR
DENVER -- The 2020 election has a great deal of issues on the ballot. Not just whether or not President Trump is re-elected or if former Vice President Joe Biden can win the White House. The voice of the minority is under attack by the Democratic Party in a way our country has not seen before. In the Senate, the filibuster has always ensured the minority party, whichever it may be, has the ability to drive bipartisanship in policy and ensure their voice is heard. In this election, Democrat Senate candidates are voicing their support to eliminate it. In 1917, Rule 22 created “cloture” which would end debate with a two-thirds majority vote. In 1975, the Senate again reduced the required majority to three-fifths (60 senators). Then in 2013, the Senate invoked the “nuclear option” to reduce the number to a simple majority vote (51) regarding nominations and federal judicial appointments. The party that was in power and leadership in the Senate in all three instances was the Democratic Party, continuously silencing debate. It is imperative the minority voice is protected in our American form of democracy.
God and big rigs
HERMAN LENZ
SUMNER -- No one gave any straight answers to my questions in my Oct. 11 letter to the editor.
To you anti-abortion, anti-birth control religionists: Is your religion actively trying to set the speed limit back to 55 mph? Crashes and deaths went up immediately on the increased speed highways, but they dump these statistics into the total number count in order to hide them.
Is your religion trying to enforce speed on big rig trucks? There is little or no enforcement on their speed. Get big rigs to reduce their speed to reasonable speeds during adverse weather conditions. They can go full speed in dense fog, glare, ice, and law won’t do anything.
Does your religion try to stop the police from killing non-attacking citizens? Prosecutors refuse to charge them, and judges refuse to convict them for what would be genuine murder if any common citizen did the same action.
Is your religion trying to stop the cruelty that humans to do animals in hunting and experiments? No one is hunting for need. They are in it primarily because they think its fun to kill, wound, and cause misery to another species.
You are anti-abortion religion will have to attack the murder, misery, and cruelty in the above before I will believe that God is your religion.
