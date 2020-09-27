092720-f3-opn-letters-print

Not a martyr
WATERLOO — What happened to George Floyd was tragic. Nobody should die like this. But a televised funeral and a horse drawn funeral coach?
George Floyd had been released from a Texas prison for aggravated robbery. He was under the influence of fentanyl and methamphetamine at the time of arrest. He went to jail at least five times. Mr. Floyd was involved in theft, criminal trespassing, as well as entering a woman’s home and pointing a gun at her stomach while looking for drugs and money.
Yes, there needs to be justice for his killing. His life is over, but he is not someone people should be looking up to (e.g. Black Lives Matter) as a martyr. Due to his murder, people have been killed and hurt because of the protesting and riots.
David Dorn, a 77-year-old retired St. Louis police captain, was shot and killed on June 2 by looters. Where is his televised funeral?
If George Floyd was a law-abiding citizen we would not have seen 80+ days of riots and looting.
How come Joe Biden calls for more gun control? When guns are outlawed, only outlaws will have guns. Thank you President Trump for supporting the Second Amendment and opposing gun control.
Protest vote
WATERLOO — To his credit, President Trump has kept many of his promises. But concerns about his character and overall moral fitness continue to haunt his tenure in office. If Trump is re-elected, will the citizenry be fed a steady diet of false statements, exaggerations, interminable tweets, and self-serving press conferences? Can he unite an increasingly polarized and divided country?
If Joe Biden is elected, will he sacrifice his integrity on policy issues by succumbing to forces in the far-left wing of his party? Can he be his own man? There is also the lingering mental acuity question. It is not “ageism” to suggest a significant number of his public utterances have been garbled or incoherent. Are these “senior moments” or signs of cognitive decline? When asked if Biden uses a teleprompter during interviews with reporters and supporters, his national press secretary refused to answer.
Citizens have a right to demand, as a minimal condition, that a presidential candidate is both morally and mentally fit for the office. So ask yourself, “Does either candidate meet this joint requirement?” If you answer “yes,” then cast your ballot. If “no,” then protest the failure of the two-party system by withholding your vote.
Vote change
WATERLOO — What’s going on in our state government these days?
Backed by a Republican Legislature, Gov. Kim Reynolds has touted her trust in locally elected officials doing what’s best for the health and safety of their communities. Yet, after local school districts worked long hours planning how they would handle in-person versus remote learning, Reynolds vetoed their right to make those decisions. The cracks in her “one size fits all” approach are showing as one district after another closes due to high numbers of positive COVID-19 tests. Still, Republican legislators and campaigners continue to proclaim their support of Reynolds’ decision.
As if this weren’t bad enough, the 2020 Legislature failed to pass bills that would improve child-care access and invest in mental health funding, two issues crucial to the well-being of Iowa citizens. They topped it off by making it more difficult for the elderly and ill to access early and absentee ballot voting.
Our state has always led by making thoughtful, bipartisan choices for Iowans. The damage Republicans have done that process has resulted in confusion, concerns, and disruption in lives of students, parents, and educators. Enough is enough. It’s time to use our votes to make a change.
Sad separation
TRIPOLI — Local nursing homes should look to operate under the premise that they are caring not only for the health needs of residents but also for their emotional needs, and that care involves family. As the front door expresses, visitation exceptions exist in end of life situations, but there are no clear expectations given, and in fact contradictions abound in what different shifts, staff, administrators and desk people allow. There were no other people or potential exposure risks that existed in visiting my dying mother (no one in the room), yet police were called to remove one of us from the room (to which the officer did not agree with and refused to enforce). While the CDC provides the “guidelines,” people consistently refuse to social distance or wear masks in public and claim personal rights violations. What rights do loved ones have to visit their dying loved ones in these facilities? It is time to focus on compassion and empathy, as we are all in this together, so we are told. I did not see the administrator present to explain why we could not see my mother, nor did I get a response back from corporate. Think twice.
Football folly
WATERLOO — The Big Ten will start football. The reason is millions of dollars. Tyson stayed open despite pleas from medical people. Kim Reynolds reopens despite Iowa having elevated cases. Myocarditis appears to result from the direct infection of the virus attacking the heart, or possibly as a consequence of the inflammation triggered by the body’s overly aggressive immune response. This was reported in Scientific American. Myocardial injury is common in patients with COVID-19, accounting for 7%-23% of reported cases in Wuhan, China reported in CJC Open which is an official journal of the Canadian Cardiovascular Society and a companion title to the highly respected Canadian Journal of Cardiology. Of 26 competitive athletes, four (15%) had cardiovascular magnetic resonance imaging findings suggestive of myocarditis and eight additional athletes (30.8%) exhibited other MRI finding suggestive of prior myocardial injury. (JAMA Cardiology published online Sept. 11.) Big Ten football players and other young people will suffer a lifetime of heart issues because they played this season. President Trump last week rejected professional scientific conclusions of his own government about the prospects for a widely available coronavirus vaccine and the effectiveness of masks in curbing the spread of the virus.
Mail mystery
FAIRBANK — I cannot understand the handling of mail from sender to receiver. I live in Fairbank and to send a card locally — it goes to Waterloo, back through Jesup and finally back to Fairbank to be delivered, maybe, the next day. Where is the savings for the USPS? I cannot believe there is that much mail in a small town that it cannot be sorted and the local mail canceled and delivered to the post office box or rural delivery the next day — out of town mail sent to Waterloo for sorting. I guess I’m missing the point.
Sharing strength
CEDAR FALLS — On Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020 Diane Hunemueller stated:
“Oh, give me strength, God. I live each day as I can to help others. Each day is different, good and bad. Oh, give me strength, God. ...”
My response: Thank you, Diane. May God’s peace, love and strength be with you and others in need.
Career politicians
CEDAR FALLS — Ashley Hinson wants to get rid of “career politicians.” So what is Chuck Grassley?
International aid
CEDAR FALLS — Only 1 percent of the U.S federal budget goes to the international affairs budget, contrary to the common belief that 25 percent is attributed to it. Many of the growing economies are in the developing world. In fact, business leaders believe it is the economic interest of their companies for the U.S to increase foreign aid spending and address poverty. Top companies told Congress to protect aid programs. For instance, Yum! Brands Inc. had 62 percent of its operations overseas by the end of 2018. It has allowed 6,300 U.S food and paper suppliers to increase their sales and exports to these franchises abroad. “The purpose of foreign aid is to end the need for its existence,” said Mark Green, USAID administrator.
Therefore, a small investment in the poor will lead to a significant return on investment for the USA. Funding that helps the world’s poor comes from the international affairs budget.
I urge readers to contact their leaders to prioritize U.S. leadership by protecting the International Affairs Budget to further global poverty reduction efforts, boost U.S. job creation, and advance the national security interests.
Skirting voter ID
WAVERLY — The reason Johnson, Lynn, and Woodbury counties sent out pre-filled absentee ballot request forms is obvious. These election officials wanted to get around Iowa’s voter ID law.
If you vote in person, you need to show a photo ID. That step doesn’t happen with absentee voting. So the way to show your ID in that case is to fill in your driver’s license number or pin number from an alternative ID you received if you don’t have a driver’s license. By pre-printing the number on the form, the the voter has not provided the identification step.
The county auditors knew exactly what they were doing, and it was wrong. Shame on them. Now they’ve created a lot of confusion for their voters as to whether they have submitted a legal request form.
