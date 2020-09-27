092720-f3-opn-letters-print

Sad separation

TRIPOLI — Local nursing homes should look to operate under the premise that they are caring not only for the health needs of residents but also for their emotional needs, and that care involves family. As the front door expresses, visitation exceptions exist in end of life situations, but there are no clear expectations given, and in fact contradictions abound in what different shifts, staff, administrators and desk people allow. There were no other people or potential exposure risks that existed in visiting my dying mother (no one in the room), yet police were called to remove one of us from the room (to which the officer did not agree with and refused to enforce). While the CDC provides the “guidelines,” people consistently refuse to social distance or wear masks in public and claim personal rights violations. What rights do loved ones have to visit their dying loved ones in these facilities? It is time to focus on compassion and empathy, as we are all in this together, so we are told. I did not see the administrator present to explain why we could not see my mother, nor did I get a response back from corporate. Think twice.