092120-a5-opn-letters-print

Trump's corrupt
TOM SALKELD
WATERLOO -- After more than 20,000 publically stated lies and nearly four years of a corrupt presidency, there are too many heinous acts that Donald Trump has perpetrated to enumerate here. So, I’ll focus on just one for now. Trump and his administration are making multiple efforts to suppress the vote this November. He has made numerous claims, again lies, against the legitimacy and integrity of mail-in ballots, saying they are rife with fraud. He does this to instill fear so that you will not exercise your right to vote by mail. He knows mail-in voting promotes early voting, and Democrats are more likely to do so. He’s also floated the ideas, or threats, to have law enforcement officials monitor the polls, to withhold election money from states that promote widespread mail-in voting, and refusing to fully fund the USPS so that there are delays in processing ballots. He continues to sue individual counties, some of which are in Iowa, negating tens of thousands of voters’ ballot request forms. He does all these terrible things to lay the groundwork for a multitude of appeals, and an excuse to cry foul when he loses the election. Remember this, and vote!
Resist radicals
LARRY VAN OORT
CEDAR FALLS -- Resist Roger White’s deception about the Democrat/liberal/progressive/socialist/communist party's lies: Here’s why: While Marx and Engels were the philosophers, Saul Alinsky was the field general for socialism/communism. He wrote two influential “How to” documents. Here’s the headlines of “Rules for Radicals”:
1. Power is not only what you have but what the enemy thinks you have. 2. Never go outside the experience of your people. 3. Whenever possible, go outside the experience of the enemy. 4. Make the enemy live up to their own book of rules. 5. Ridicule is man’s most potent weapon. 6. A good tactic is one that your people enjoy. 7. A tactic that drags on too long becomes a drag. 8. Keep the pressure on. 9. The threat is usually more terrifying than the thing itself. 10. The major premise for tactics is the development of operations that will maintain a constant pressure upon the opposition. 11. If your push a negative hard and deep enough it will break through into its own counter-side. 12. The price of a successful attack is a constructive alternative. 13. Pick the target, freeze it, personalize it, and polarize it.
Resist!
Biden is corrupt
THOMAS MENUEY
EVANSDALE -- I recently read a letter to the editor about how corrupt the Republican Party was. Democrats:
1. Lied about what happened in Libya.
2. Lied and said you could keep your doctor.
3. Lied about Russian collusion.
4. Set their son up in Ukraine oil and gas business with no experience.
5. Profit from China government in the millions. Then denies both.
Democrats have told the same lies to Americans people for so long they even started believing their own lies. Lied to the African-American community about how they will help them only to keep them in poverty. Take a look at the Communist Party manifesto and put the Democratic manifesto beside it . Better yet put both together with no name at the top and tell me which is which. Good luck!
