090920-a5-opn-letters-print

They have made it harder for Iowans to vote by mail and have overridden local control of weapons laws. They have allowed health insurance plans that can deny coverage for pre-existing conditions and given immunity to corporate bad actors if workers, forced to work in unsafe work environments, contract COVID-19. Republicans eliminated nursing home inspectors, created barriers for women making their own medical decisions and have fallen short of providing adequate funding for public education. The privatization of Medicaid has been a complete abdication of state responsibility resulting in diminished care to our most needy Iowans and at much higher costs than before, valuing profits over people. The elimination of collective bargaining rights for state employees is unacceptable and supporting the governor’s overruling of local school districts plans for reopening during COVID speaks volumes.

Big ‘D’ Democrat

WATERLOO — I would like to inform the people and especially journalists that the words Democrat and democratic have distinctly different meanings. A Democrat is a person who believes in or follows the ideology of the Democratic Party. Just the same as a Republican is quite different from a Democrat because he/she believes in or follows the ideology of the Republican Party. I have never heard of a Republican being called a Republicanic. Why then do some of us call some Democrats and their gatherings, meeting etc. as being Democratic meetings or gatherings. Are the Democrats’ meetings more democratic than the Republicans meetings? This verbage mistake is occurring all across our country. I don’t believe all Democrats’ meetings, hearings, attempted recalls, impeachments are all democratic and am personally insulted by the use of that word so freely by so many in our great country! When a Democrat calls our sitting president a liar, crook, treasonous holder of the most powerful position in the world, is that being democratic or a Democrat? I am obviously not a Democrat. nor am I trying to recruit others to be Republicans. However, I think our English language should be used correctly.