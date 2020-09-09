090920-a5-opn-letters-print

Benefits attacked
HANS ISAKSON
WATERLOO — Hypocritical Republicans are quick to condemn the “defund the police” movement, but say nary a word about Trump’s campaign to defund Social Security, Medicare, and Medicaid. The Trumpsters seem to have forgotten that on Aug. 8, Trump signed an executive order to defer payroll taxes for Americans earnings less than $100,000 per year from Sept. 1 until Dec. 31. Social Security, Medicare, and Medicaid are funded by these taxes. Of course, this order only deferred the taxes until the end of the year. But, on Aug. 8 and again the next day, he promised, if re-elected, to eliminate payroll taxes completely. In other words, Trump has promised, if reelected, to defund Social Security, Medicare, and Medicaid. Without a regular, dependable source of funding, these programs will go broke, as well as those who depend upon them, in a matter of months.
Burden on kids
LINDA ELLIOTT
WATERLOO — Dear school board:
So you know the weight you have put on the middle schools this year. There are no lockers, so kids are responsible to carry their books, their computer, and their personal shield. Now if you do not think this will impact their growth and stature you are mistaken. How is this even OK’d? Do you all just spend and not think? These children’s physical well-being is not being cared for in the least.
Socialist menace
JOE TEETZEN
DENVER — Over fifty years ago tens of thousands of young men were drafted into the U.S. military. We were told by the Democratic Party under President Lyndon Johnson that we were being sent halfway around the world to a country called Vietnam. The primary and only purpose was to stop communism and government control of the South Vitnamese people that was infiltrating their country from the north.
After listening to the Democratic Convention last month we have to question why the same party is now pushing the same platform that 65,000 young people died for. Bernie Sanders, Cortez and the Democratic Party are now pushing for the distribution of wealth, which takes the incentive out of citizens’ lives. Also control over our health, control over our schools, churches, abortions, defunding our police, open boarders and on and on. Sounds exactly like the same things we were fighting against in Vietnam.
Uncaring GOP
FRANK ESSER
CEDAR FALLS — Republican control of the Iowa governorship, Senate and House has been damaging to Iowans, our communities and quality of life these past several years as they have demonstrated little caring for average working families and their concerns.
They have made it harder for Iowans to vote by mail and have overridden local control of weapons laws. They have allowed health insurance plans that can deny coverage for pre-existing conditions and given immunity to corporate bad actors if workers, forced to work in unsafe work environments, contract COVID-19. Republicans eliminated nursing home inspectors, created barriers for women making their own medical decisions and have fallen short of providing adequate funding for public education. The privatization of Medicaid has been a complete abdication of state responsibility resulting in diminished care to our most needy Iowans and at much higher costs than before, valuing profits over people. The elimination of collective bargaining rights for state employees is unacceptable and supporting the governor’s overruling of local school districts plans for reopening during COVID speaks volumes.
Iowa House District 60 cannot put Ryan Howard, another Republican with this agenda, in the Statehouse this fall.
Big ‘D’ Democrat
GARY MANGEL
WATERLOO — I would like to inform the people and especially journalists that the words Democrat and democratic have distinctly different meanings. A Democrat is a person who believes in or follows the ideology of the Democratic Party. Just the same as a Republican is quite different from a Democrat because he/she believes in or follows the ideology of the Republican Party. I have never heard of a Republican being called a Republicanic. Why then do some of us call some Democrats and their gatherings, meeting etc. as being Democratic meetings or gatherings. Are the Democrats’ meetings more democratic than the Republicans meetings? This verbage mistake is occurring all across our country. I don’t believe all Democrats’ meetings, hearings, attempted recalls, impeachments are all democratic and am personally insulted by the use of that word so freely by so many in our great country! When a Democrat calls our sitting president a liar, crook, treasonous holder of the most powerful position in the world, is that being democratic or a Democrat? I am obviously not a Democrat. nor am I trying to recruit others to be Republicans. However, I think our English language should be used correctly.
EDITOR’S NOTE: Democratic Party is the official name of one of our nation’s two major political parties. Members of the party are Democrats. When journalists refer to the organization as the Democratic Party, it is the correct usage.
All lives matter
ERIC FREY
WATERLOO — Reviewing a letter written by Marlon Micou in the Aug. 17 Letters to the Editor, I agree and I’m sure most of us agree that police brutality is not acceptable. However, when a suspect resists an arresting officer or officers he or she is subjecting themselves to an ugly situation which often does become tragic. Perhaps if you would review the whole police cam video which is available on YouTube (at least until the liberal regulators remove it), you will see Mr. Floyd would not cooperate with police during this confrontation. Floyd was not at all innocent here. In addition to that, (Colin) Kaepaernick’s disrespectful actions have nothing to do with social justice. Kaepernick loves attention, and he got it from people like you and the twisted liberal media. As far as racism, anytime you feel you have to add a color in front of “lives matter” you are the racist.
Trump’s the worst
ERNEST NUNNALLY
WATERLOO — Trump brags to his rich friends that he is going to make them much richer with tax cuts. They warned those Republican senators repeatedly that those tax cuts would be used by massive corporations for stock buy-backs. This is not going to help working class Americans or small business owners. Guess what? About a year and a half later a couple of Republican senators said I am shocked, they used all of their profits for stock buy-backs. C’mon, they knew what they were going to do, they just wanted campaign contributions. A terrible tax cut. It only helped the richest Americans. They really screwed over working class Americans.
This right-wing blowhard thinks people who vote for him are ‘losers’ and ‘suckers’ How stupid are these Republicans?
There is a MilitaryTimes poll out today that shows that the military, which is only 16% Democratic, actually prefers Joe Biden to Donald Trump by a margin of 41% to 37%. The military knows how buddy-buddy Trump is with the thugs of the world.
Trump has a black hole where his heart should be. He is the worst of us.
