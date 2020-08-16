081620 letters for print

Good Samaritans
CHUCK HURT
CEDAR FALLS — On July 30, while biking with my daughters, I had a bad accident, crashing into the boulders next to the bike trail by Mulligans. I want to thank the two couples who stopped to help me. They were right, I needed an ambulance! MercyOne Sartori ER sent me by ambulance to Iowa City after taking scans and determining I had two broken neck vertebrae, facial breaks, and a break in my shoulder. I am home now, recovering in a neck brace and counting my blessings as it could have been so much worse. Thanks again to the good Samaritans who had such care and concern for a stranger.
Good neighbors
MARLYN ABELS
CEDAR FALLS — We were gone for a family reunion and our Ring doorbell notified me someone was at our front door. At first look, I thought it was a porch pirate taking a package from our front door. After looking at other cameras I discovered it is was our neighbors. They saw a package sitting at our front door and knew we were not home so they moved it to our back door so it would be less visible. I called them to thank them. It is good to know that there are good neighbors left in this world.
A proud legacy
PEGGY MEGIVERN
WATERLOO — Another cause to celebrate in August.
A few years ago, I overheard one man bemoaning to another, “It’s just not a man’s world anymore.” I silently pulled down my fist and thought, “Yes!” Women have finally been included in that world!
We have indeed come a long way since women were legally owned as property under the law. It took 70 years of petitioning an all-male Congress, enduring brutal beatings and imprisonment, before women earned the right to vote on August 26, 1920. As we celebrate the 100th anniversary of this milestone, it’s worth noting the struggles of Black Hawk County’s own first female deputy sheriff. Her name was Vernita Holmquist.
Vernita was my sister. She passed away in 2014, but I remember her excitement every time she got a new credit card in her name. That was only one barrier facing divorced women in those days. She worked hard to put herself through school to break another barrier in the all-male sheriff’s department. She was happy to work with Tony Thompson, who later became sheriff, and to work in the jail for 10 years. Black Hawk County can be proud of the legacy she left behind.
Hinson disappoints
BENJAMIN HANSON
ST. LUCAS — It’s discouraging to see veterans’ issues used as a political talking point when elections roll around. But what is even more disappointing is to see a politician not even have a stance on veteran issues and be brazen enough to copy and paste her policies from her opponent’s website.
Veteran issues are not buzzwords for a candidate to use in speeches every time an election rolls around. There are real issues I and others who have served face daily. There are over 200,000 veterans in Iowa. Veteran concerns range from access to health care, resources for small businesses, mental health care, unemployment, access to VA facilities, and homelessness to name just a few. More than 40% of our veterans in Iowa are over 65. The bulk of Iowa’s veterans are Vietnam veterans. It is important to understand the specific concerns associated with their service. These men and women have served their country and now are in need of legislators to make sure they have the care and resources they need.
For Ashley Hinson to plagiarize is certainly concerning. But to not have her own thoughts on veterans issues is unforgivable. Iowa’s veterans deserve better.
Question candidates
DONALD FISH
DECORAH — Around election time I hear candidates claiming to have Iowa values, American values, Christian vales, etc. I like to challenge these generalized statements to ask specifics. What are the actual values you hold? Who do they benefit? Who do they hurt? What are the actual outcomes of applying those values? What are the unintended consequences? Do they support equality? Do they support peace and justice for all beings? What actual behaviors lead from those values? Who gets rich? Who gets left out? What kind of world do these values leave for your grandchildren? Words in election talk sometimes seem like a river full of floating garbage. As you observe that river watch to see where that garbage comes from and who has to live in it. False promises, propaganda and most commercial marketing campaigns are based on the value, I win/you lose. Where in that is love, cooperation and good neighboring? Values are not just ideas, they are about what you actually do. Challenge the candidates and yourselves about values. You will only learn more.
Black history
JOHN KEISER
CEDAR FALLS — Because no one wrote history from the black person’s perspective (exception: Harriet Stowe’s historical novel “Uncle Tom’s Cabin”), most of us don’t have an accurate history of our nation.
A recent Courier editorial, “‘1619 project’ sparking overdue conversations” was introduction to information all American citizens should appreciate. 1619 was the year the first enslaved Africans arrived in Virginia. “The 1619 Project” purposes to incorporate the contributions of African Americans into U.S. history.
I give kudos to the editorial staff for efforts to address the issue of the missing black perspective in U.S. history. But shortfalls exist in the editorial.
I question if readers have adequate background (or, regretfully, interest ) to understand it. Why not call attention to the lack of U.S. history from a black perspective? Isn’t that the real issue?
The critique of the 1619 project starts at paragraph three. Most paragraphs convey disfavor of the 1619 project. Was that the intended conclusion you wanted us to glean?
The editorial, though lengthy, may be a stimulus for us to expand our understanding of American history. Two books I’ve found enlightening: “The Half Has Not been Told” and “The New Jim Crow.”
Where’s Branstad?
JOHN MULLEN
LA PORTE CITY — Short and sweet.
Is it true that our former governor and Ambassador to China Terry Branstad has died but nobody has noticed yet? If he has, it would be sad. He did so much to further our diplomatic goals. May you rest in peace, Terry Branstad.
Police Big Tech
CATHY MARTIN
SHELL ROCK — The global pandemic has changed life as we all know it. As we stay home we’re turning to technology to meet our professional and social needs, as well as our shopping needs.
We might tune into an event or a wedding on Facebook Live or use Amazon to ship toilet paper, or use Google to troubleshoot a problem on our computer because we don’t have access to our IT guy anymore.
While the virus has reinforced Americans’ dependency on Big Tech, Congress is taking notice. CEOs from Google, Amazon, Facebook, and Apple convened on the Hill to be grilled by lawmakers about their monopoly power and business practices.
It’s about time policymakers take action. Almost all of the nation’s statewide attorneys general have already launched an investigation into antitrust issues and anticompetitive behavior.
We can’t let Google, Amazon, and Facebook use the pandemic to expand their monopolies while our nation’s small businesses struggle to stay afloat. Progressive leaders like U.S. Senate candidate Theresa Greenfield and presidential candidate Joe Biden should follow the lead of Iowa’s Attorney General Tom Miller.
Crash is coming
ERNEST NUNNALLY
WATERLOO — The last Republican president who balanced the budget was Eisenhower.
Eisenhower taxed the crap out of corporations to help build America back up after the wars. He hated the idea but also knew it was the only way to build America. Unfortunately everything good Ike did Reagan, baby Bush and Trump have totally destroyed by cutting corporate taxes to next to nothing, which in return has killed ma and pa shops nationwide.
Trump the bankrupt king is now going to bankrupt the government.
Record debt and stagnant wages equals bankruptcy for millions of poor Americans, and unfortunately Trump doesn’t give a crap about poor people.
Trump had a great economy when he came into office, and he destroyed it. Trump is a failure, the trade war was a failure and things are much worse now than when Trump came into office.
The biggest bubble ever is about to burst, and we are going to have an economic collapse that will be much worse than in 2008. Watch corporations leave the U.S as fast as they can. Who do you think Republicans will blame for this?
Margaret Klein fan
BILL KAMMEYER
WATERLOO — I took issue with Rob Weiss’ letter saying Ward 1 is unrepresented on the City Council. There was only one member of the council wading through flood water when my neighborhood was dealing with horrible flooding. There is only one council person that I can get on the phone right away or at least a quick return call from. That’s Margaret Klein. Weiss makes the case that being an elected official requires one to be cordial. Perhaps he hasn’t watched many council meetings. Klein and fellow Councilwoman Sharon Juon constantly find themselves being talked down to by a certain councilman who has ordained himself the smartest man in the room. I’ve served in elected office and it certainly requires working together, but that doesn’t mean just going along to get along. I appreciate Klein’s hard work on behalf of Ward 1. She’s one of the most approachable members of the council and doesn’t let the fact she’s outnumbered keep her from standing up for the taxpayers. As far as throwing her colleagues under the bus — good for her. I value her bringing attention to some of the insane issues our council debates. Keep it up, Klein!
