080420-a5-opn-letters-for-print

Unrepresented
ROB WEISS
WATERLOO -- It’s embarrassing to be a resident of Ward 1 in Waterloo. I love my neighborhood, but due to the constant quarreling of our council member, Margaret Klein, our ward is essentially unrepresented in city policy making.
Klein’s tendency to throw her colleagues under the bus is rewarded with the losing side of votes; unable to get the support she needs to make changes. Klein is aware of the predicament, frequently mentioning it. One of her Facebook posts begins, “One is the loneliest number ...” In a Courier guest column regarding the city budget, Klein states, “I did not submit a budget … in side consultations, it was clear that my ideas were not welcome.” (3/29/20) One would think that awareness would lead to changes that increase approachability. However, Klein’s recent Facebook squabble with Courier writer Tim Jamison (confusing the results of an engineering study with the reporter's opinion) indicates otherwise.
How can one expect to have a seat at the table if seemingly no one wants to be in the same room with you? Being an elected official requires one to be cordial and work collaboratively despite disagreements. I hope in the future the citizens of Ward 1 can have their voices heard over the bravado of this council member banging her drum.
Support police
DAVE SMITH
WATERLOO -- Can someone tell me why decades-old pancake syrup, movies, and logos weren’t racist when Obama was president?
When will civility return and our president and vice president be thanked for all they are doing?
As we hear the “defund the police” talk, I can’t help thinking of that day on 9/11/01. How quickly we have forgotten. Remember Al Sharpton wasn’t running into that burning building. LeBron James wasn’t carrying injured people to safety. I don’t remember seeing any members of Antifa or BLM digging through the thousands of pounds of rubble to get people literally being buried alive. What do I remember? Members of the NYPD running toward those buildings as thousands ran away. I couldn’t tell you the color of their skin because that didn’t matter. It’s people helping people.
Thank you President Trump and VP Pence for being people (statesmen) helping people.
Liberty walk
JOHN SHEDA
INDEPENDENCE -- If you are tired of all the violent protests seen on television daily, please consider joining a group of positive, encouraging and uplifting people for a two-mile "Life and Liberty Walk" in Independence on Saturday. We will meet at 1 p.m. at the Riverwalk Bandshell Park in Independence. Non-walkers are welcome. This walk is pro-life, pro-law enforcement, pro-veteran, military and pro-God. Like-minded people out to spread love, joy and peace. Call (319) 334-6723 for more information.
