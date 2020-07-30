080220 letters for print

Vote Tuesday
JAMES KERNS
CEDAR FALLS — Please inform yourself and vote in Tuesday’s Cedar Falls City Council special election. The candidates seem to represent two very different views of leadership. One seems to represent the heart of Trumpublican values, while the other appears to represent an Obama-like view.
A pretty clear difference. Again, please inform yourself and vote.
Stop the virus
CAROL MORGAN
WATERLOO — Recent letters to The Courier have asked excellent questions for Gov. Reynolds to consider regarding her handling of the coronavirus crisis. I wish to add another. With the spread of the virus beginning to slow under lockdown orders, Reynolds allowed most businesses to reopen, leading to a rise in cases, meaning an increase in hospitalizations and deaths. The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation predicts that, absent a mandate for everyone to wear masks, Iowa deaths will reach 1,800 by Nov. 1 whereas, with such an order, that total would be 1,100. Although you claim your decision-making is driven by data, my question to you, governor, is why do you refuse to mandate the wearing of masks given the solid evidence of an increase in cases and these scientifically based predictions? Are you really so determined to follow your political dictates that you will allow, and be forever responsible for, the deaths of hundreds, if not thousands, of Iowans? I intend to call Gov. Reynolds every day with this question and hope others will do the same with theirs.
Cancel culture
RON ORF
TRIPLOI — Normally I read Dennis Clayson’s Sunday comic only to refresh my general anger, but I found myself agreeing with at least some of what he said (July 26).
He was critical of the New York Times and the left in general for their embrace of the “cancel culture,” which basically tries to silence views with which they disagree.
He cited a Times editor who resigned, and an assistant who was demoted for allowing an op-ed by Sen. Tom Cotton to be published.
He also cited the example of the Times poor treatment of one of my favorite columnists, Bari Weiss, who resigned complaining she was bullied by colleagues because of her lack of “ideological orthodoxy.” Clayson ends his exposition of leftist hypocrisy with the statement that “the left has become distanced from those they claim to represent.”
Fair enough. I agree cancel culture is wrong, but it is not confined to the left. If you could ask Colin Powell, Mitt Romney, John McCain, Jeb Bush, and Jeff Sessions, stalwart Republicans all, what happened to them when they disagreed with a guy who changed his registration to GOP a month before he announced his presidential run. They were openly mocked and silenced, kind of like Colin Kaepernick.
Sowing division
WALLACE HETTLE
CEDAR FALLS — LeaAnn Saul chairs the Republican Party in Black Hawk County. That’s the party which supports a president who is good at spreading racially divisive and hateful messages on social media.
The Courier has shown that Saul, like the president, enjoys reposting racially divisive and hateful messages on social media. That’s what she does in her leisure time.
But spreading hate on social media is not a hobby, like baking bread or going for a bike ride. In the age of Trump, racial hatred is what too many Republican politicians do for a living.
Saul is an extremist Trump supporter. That may make her the right choice to head the Republican Party. It also makes her the wrong person for the Cedar Falls City Council.
Tough choice
JOHN KEARNEY
WATERLOO — Imagine a world in which the presidential contender has spent his entire political career trying to make a difference in people’s lives. We can praise him for his efforts, but arguably he has not achieved a great deal, with the possible notable exception of a controversial crime bill which led to increased incarceration of many in a minority community. But he remains extremely popular! His admirers think he is a fundamentally good man who, as he is fond of saying, wants “to restore the soul of our nation.”
In the same world supporters of the incumbent believe he has significantly improved the economic well-being of most Americans. Unfortunately, his efforts were thwarted by a global pandemic. Nonetheless, his legion of loyal followers believes that, if re-elected, he will bring the economy back to where it was before the national nightmare began. Tragically, however, the incumbent is a narcissist who uses people and lies whenever it suits his fancy. Many of his political allies think he has a weak character.
As a citizen would you vote for the good man with a thin record of notable achievements, or the morally flawed individual who tends to “get things done?”
Postal problems
KATHY BRECKUNITCH
WATERLOO — Every year for the last 18 years I have been sending a registered letter with a birthday check enclosed to my son who lives in Germany. In all the past years it has taken no more than 11 days to arrive at his house. I track the letter through the USPS site. This year it took 12 days to go from the downtown post office in Waterloo to New York City. Ridiculous!
If you plan on voting absentee in this year’s election, be sure to get your final ballot in the mail very early so you can be counted.
Live your faith
SUE GREEN
CEDAR FALLS — The United States was founded on the principle of religious freedom. Thus, it concerns me when someone who is running for office — whether it be running for the Cedar Falls City Council, state government or federal government, makes a point of saying “I’m a Christian.” My first thought is, “Perhaps this person is thinking of becoming a pastor?” My second thought is “Has this person lived the values of their Christian faith? How do they view and treat people that are different from what they are?
Although I am a Christian (and one who attends church almost weekly), it strongly bothers me that candidates will throw this label out to get votes.
Being a retired school teacher, I have worked with students (and their parents) of all faiths. A person’s faith does not determine whether they are better suited for public office. It is whether the person “walks the talk of their faith.”
Time to act, W-SR
ALAN RAUSCH
NASHUA — Charles City School District is discussing leaving the Northeast Iowa Conference, its home for more than 50 years. No way! We should be driving the bigots out of Iowa sports, not the kids who just want to play.
This discussion was sparked by articles in Charles City and Waterloo papers in early July. No one has contested the basic facts: Spectators at a NEIC baseball game in Waverly repeatedly used racist taunts against a Charles City African-American high school player.
So, Waverly-Shell Rock School Board, it’s been a month. Where are the results of the investigation and, more importantly, where’s the action? In this age of Facebook and Twitter, probably the whole high school knows the names of those involved, especially since racist buffoons can’t shut up.
Read the by-laws of the Iowa High School Athletic Association and the Iowa Girls’ High School Athletic Association, which have specific regulations regarding taunting. “In all sports” it is forbidden. That means no racist taunts, no transphobic slurs, no homophobic or sexist chants. Umpires, referees and school officials are mandated to eject spectators, players or coaches who don’t respect the game and players. School boards can impose additional sanctions at their discretion.
The ball’s in your court, W-SR, so to speak.
A great educator
MARCIA GRUVER DOYLE
WATERLOO — First, I’ve found your “Eight over 80” series to be a great read. To keep up the theme, you should expand it to “18 over 80” because there are many more people in this age group who deserve recognition.
Second, I was delighted to find Charlene Montgomery among your nominees. I recently came across a comment that “people don’t even know who W. E. B. DuBois is,” but thanks to my minority literature class at West High way back in 1973, I not only know who he is, I have read him.
Kudos to a great educator.
Tax political ads
DANIEL McDOUGALL
DUNKERTON — As I sit and watch TV and see countless political ads, I would like to propose our representatives impose a political ad tax. Regardless of your political affiliation, I believe we should have a 10% advertising tax on any and all political ads. Ads on TV, radio, newspaper, and residential mailings would be required to pay a 10% tax, with all the money going to the state educational fund for schools and colleges. Several cities have a hotel/motel tax to help city budgets. We have a road-use tax to defray transportation cost. All these taxes affect all citizens, why not have a tax that affects the politicians? If we have to watch, listen, and read the endless ads, why not have the kids benefit? I’m not sure how much money this would generate, but it can only help with the educational budgets across the state. I wonder if the politicians have enough fortitude to tax themselves for a change?
