030221-a7-opn-letters-print

WATERLOO — For the past decade or so, the left has been creating an authoritarian roadmap. Democratic Party operatives, like an effective sieging army, have been testing the defenses of our Constitution, rule of law, and cultural institutions to see what violations they could get away with. The process is the same every time. The attack on our liberties starts small and is tested in a place or at a level meant not to raise alarms. If no consequences arise from the violation, then each new violation became more bold and aggressive. Aided by an election and COVID, the process accelerated in 2020, culminating in events not thought possible in the US. For example, locking us in our homes, burning down our cities, and shutting down even our expression of dissent. (Are we becoming another socialist, Marxist Venezuela?) Even more shocking, they have faced no consequences. Only now is society realizing the kind of heat it is in. We can now see the tyrannical road map that has weaponized the administrative state, suppressed our freedom of expression, is removing our civil rights and destroying our constitutional republic.