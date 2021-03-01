030221-a7-opn-letters-print

History lesson
MELISSA HESTON
CEDAR FALLS — The members of the Cedar Falls Human Rights Commission unequivocally oppose HR 222. This legislation seeks to ban use of the Pulitzer-Prize winning “1619 Project” and similar educational supplements. These well-researched resources do not replace well-designed existing curriculums selected by local school boards and used by local teachers. Such materials enrich student understanding of the complexities of U.S. history.
We believe in an American exceptionalism that is built upon the lessons we learn from all of our history — the good, the bad and the ugly. Ignoring the grim and often cruel aspects of our history creates a false sense of national self, one based as much on lies as it is on truth. Such a narrative glosses the deep and lasting scars left by slavery and the systemic racism of Jim Crow laws, as well as the genocide of indigenous peoples.
Iowa has long touted the value of local control of education. This legislation, HR 222, is a highly intrusive proposal. It undermines the principle of local control solely to perpetuate a highly sanitized version of U.S. history that has often been both quite inaccurate and extremely incomplete.
Democratic coup
DAVE SMITH
WATERLOO — For the past decade or so, the left has been creating an authoritarian roadmap. Democratic Party operatives, like an effective sieging army, have been testing the defenses of our Constitution, rule of law, and cultural institutions to see what violations they could get away with. The process is the same every time. The attack on our liberties starts small and is tested in a place or at a level meant not to raise alarms. If no consequences arise from the violation, then each new violation became more bold and aggressive. Aided by an election and COVID, the process accelerated in 2020, culminating in events not thought possible in the US. For example, locking us in our homes, burning down our cities, and shutting down even our expression of dissent. (Are we becoming another socialist, Marxist Venezuela?) Even more shocking, they have faced no consequences. Only now is society realizing the kind of heat it is in. We can now see the tyrannical road map that has weaponized the administrative state, suppressed our freedom of expression, is removing our civil rights and destroying our constitutional republic.
GOP dictators
RAYMOND AVERILL
CEDAR FALLS — I am watching the news reports about how all the Republican state legislatures are talking about changing our voting system. Things like cutting the early voting time and shortening the hours for voting. Everything seems to make it more difficult to vote. It seems to me they should encourage more people to cast votes.
Our country was originally set up on the rule of “government of the people, by the people, for the people.”
It appears to me the Republicans want to throw ice on this rule and make it more difficult for people with different problems to get to the polls. It looks like the Republicans are working to change our form of government from a democracy to a dictatorship. I for one am not in favor of this.
Living wage
RANDALL GANN WATERLOO — You already are paying a $15-an-hour wage. Do you want them to work for it or continue to live in public housing collecting food stamps?