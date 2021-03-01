022821-f3-opn-letters-print (copy)

Equality Act
MARCELLA GRUVER
WATERLOO -- Do you realize your civil rights are about to be taken away from you? This process is the Equality Act, which passed the U.S. House on Thursday. (The bill now moves to the Senate.)
This act will enforce the transgender directive wherein a student becomes transgender without parental consent and will have access to every school’s restrooms, etc.
If homosexuals are fired or not hired by a business, it will become a potential federal civil rights lawsuit by a protected minority.
Destruction of religious liberty is anytime you oppose a homosexual, lesbian, or transgender person you will be taken to court and charged with the crime of discrimination. This is because the Equality Act prohibits the Religious Freedom Restoration Act of 1993.
The goal of every radical homosexual activist is to create a new American where sexual promiscuity is the new norm and traditional values are long forgotten.
Call your congressional member to stop this act from being passed. Call Ashley Hinson at (319) 266-6925.
Anti-Americans
ROGER SMITH
WATERLOO -- The following is the text of “Stop Anti-American Propaganda in our schools” petition.
It was sent to Gov. Kim Reynolds, and I have signed it with a donation to young America’s Foundation, Washington, D.C.
“Whereas, there has been a sharp increase in anti-American propaganda in schools as standard curriculum have been replaced by lies and distortions that paint our history, culture, and free enterprise as racist. This propaganda campaign is an effort by the far left administrators and teachers to radicalize the youth of our nation into anti-American Marxist activism. As a taxpaying citizen, I demand that taxpayer dollars be withheld from schools that continue to use anti-American propaganda to indoctrinate our children.”
Every politician, educrat, educator, and parent should read scholar Mary Grabar’s 2019 book: “Debunking Howard Zinn: Exposing the Fake History That Turned a Generation Against America.”
Zinn’s book, “A People’s History of the United States,” has been described as a left wing book assigned in high school and college classrooms to teach students that American history is nothing more than a litany of oppression, slavery, and exploitation.
Zinn died in 2010, but his evil influence persists.
The nanny state
HERMAN LENZ
SUMNER -- News reports say "80% of registered Democrats voted by absentee, while 54% of registered Republicans voted by absentee." Any intelligent person knows why Republicans want to ban or cripple absentee voting.
Those massive traffic pileups in the blizzard can be blamed on lawmakers who increased speed limits to appease the places where there election money comes from. Too many drivers, especially big rig drivers, use up that full speed limit during adverse conditions, then blame the weather (effectively blaming God) rather than driving too fast for conditions.
More "nanny" laws: Iowa lawmakers are going to outlaw pipes they say are used with drugs. The nanny laws -- seat belt, tobacco compliance, programs of deceit and entrapment, possession laws -- were not initiated by common citizens, but by power-hungry officials who think they know what's best for us.
Police should enforce laws against actions that endanger lives.