010321-f3-opn-letters-print

New segregation
CHRIS SIMENSON
DUNKERTON — Last week (Dec. 27) Marlon Micou called my previous letter “more right-wing, hypocritical nonsense.” Conservatives are not in the habit of name calling, so I would like to answer him objectively.
The gist of my letter was that when an entire segment of society is omitted from the decision-making process it is inherently flawed. We used to call this “segregation.”
The best case that I could make was suggested by Mr. Micou in his letter. Namely, Jackie Robinson. Until 1947 baseball players were white. After 1947 black players entered the decision-making process. Many field positions became held by black athletes who were simply better. The result was a far superior product, that provided fans with a truly professional major league. Prior to 1947 the leagues provided an inferior product.
Biden has stated he will name a Black woman to the Supreme Court if given the opportunity. Having a Black woman on the Court is not an issue. Omitting every other race (Asian, white, Indian, Native American, etc.) from the decision is. This, my friend, is racial pandering and the worse kind of identity politics. Some might call it segregation.
Deficit hypocrisy
AXEL HOOGLAND
WATERLOO — I wanted to write commenting on the $2,000 per person stimulus check Donald Trump proposed. I want to ask Iowa’s senators why they won’t vote for that proposal? The only reason I have heard is “deficit,” but the total difference between $600 vs $2,000 per person is $350 billion to the deficit. That is 1.2% of the total $27 trillion deficit. That is much less than the $1 trillion in tax breaks given to the rich and businesses in the last four years. Republicans have not commented on the deficit for four years as it has ballooned, and now that there is a small chance of helping individuals they pull their old card. Why do our Iowa citizens continue to vote for these people who obviously don’t have our best interests in mind?
But is it true?
GARY DUNEMAN
WAVERLY — I have heard for decades that the United States stock market does better with a Republican in the White House. But is that true?
Forbes Magazine is a highly respected economic magazine. It recently researched the percent increase of stock market returns going all the way back to President Eisenhower. The results of this research were published in the July 23 and Aug. 25 issues and indicate that the stock market has overall done better with a Democratic president. The top two presidents were Clinton and Obama. The bottom two presidents were Nixon and Bush II.
The most telling statement from these articles is that “the stock market does not care who is president.” Our economy is extremely multifaceted with many moving parts, and it seems highly prejudicial to conclude that either party has a lock on higher stock returns.
We must also realize that the wealthiest 10% in the United States own 84% of all stocks. So, we should not judge the overall health of our economy solely on the stock markets since it is so grotesquely tilted in favor of a minority of our citizens.
Warp speed
JOHN KEARNEY
WATERLOO — A Bloomberg Opinion editorial board article, reprinted in the Dec. 28 issue of The Courier, claims that “the backlash against simple and effective public-health measures has been perhaps the biggest and most glaring weakness in the U.S. COVID-19 response.” The editorial board thinks the Trump administration has shown poor leadership in combating the COVID-19 virus. But what about President Trump’s leadership in forging a partnership between the private and public sectors, culminating in Operation Warp Speed? Wasn’t that an “effective public-health measure?” Ten months ago, who would have believed that a vaccine would be on the scene this quickly? Why not give credit where credit is due?
The Bloomberg editorial is accompanied by a cartoon, “Sisyphus 2020,” portraying Uncle Sam rolling a ball (the COVID-19 virus) up a hill. The cartoon is misleading and unfair. In Greek mythology, Sisyphus was condemned by the gods for a moral transgression. His punishment was rolling a boulder repeatedly up a steep hill, only for it to roll back down. The Sisyphus story illustrates an absurd, meaningless activity that accomplishes nothing. But there is nothing absurd or meaningless about the swift arrival of the COVID-19 vaccine. It is an unprecedented, monumental achievement.