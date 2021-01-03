010321-f3-opn-letters-print

WATERLOO — I wanted to write commenting on the $2,000 per person stimulus check Donald Trump proposed. I want to ask Iowa’s senators why they won’t vote for that proposal? The only reason I have heard is “deficit,” but the total difference between $600 vs $2,000 per person is $350 billion to the deficit. That is 1.2% of the total $27 trillion deficit. That is much less than the $1 trillion in tax breaks given to the rich and businesses in the last four years. Republicans have not commented on the deficit for four years as it has ballooned, and now that there is a small chance of helping individuals they pull their old card. Why do our Iowa citizens continue to vote for these people who obviously don’t have our best interests in mind?