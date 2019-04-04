Reprinted from the March 27 Des Moines Register.
Iowa does not need approval from state lawmakers to pursue imposing work requirements on Medicaid recipients. But Republicans apparently needed to look tough on poor people who rely on government health insurance.
So the GOP-controlled Senate passed Senate File 538. The misdirected bill directs the Iowa Department of Human Services to seek federal permission to require “able-bodied” Iowans to work, engage in community activities or be enrolled in school to utilize Medicaid. Now, legislative leaders say the legislation is not expected to pass this year.
That’s good but, even so, the 32 Republican senators who supported this have some explaining to do to voters. Namely, how they’re expected to pay for all the bureaucracy created by their idea.
The bill was opposed by lobbyists representing hospitals, doctors, United Way, churches, public unions, the mental health community and numerous other organizations. They opposed it for good reason.
Mandating work or other activities to obtain health insurance is counter-productive in the GOP’s supposed attempt to usher Iowans toward jobs. Access to care may be the very thing someone needs to be healthy enough to secure and hold a job.
If you are mentally ill, prescription drugs may be the key to gaining employment. People suffering from chronic pain, shortness of breath, depression, diabetes, or numerous other problems need health care in order to pursue opportunities, including education and work.
But Senate Republicans refused to understand this basic concept. What they should understand is how much their stunt would have cost the state of Iowa. It’s explained to them in a fiscal note attached to the legislation.
According to the nonpartisan Legislative Services Agency, more than 70,000 low-income Iowans would be affected by a work requirement. Though that’s only a fraction of the Iowans on Medicaid, these are people whose health care is paid almost entirely by the federal government. That means the state will save little if they lose coverage.
Meanwhile, state employees would have a heck of a lot more work to do because they’ll need to review, gather and update information on the tens of thousands of people subjected to the new mandate. That would take 10 minutes per case twice a year, according to LSA. Getting that done would require 18 more employees, including one supervisor, at DHS, an agency that has lost hundreds of workers in recent years.
Republicans who supposedly despise big government should also know the education and training component of their bill would require additional workers to navigate and manage cases through community college programs.
Medicaid recipients who fail to volunteer, work at least 20 hours per week or participate in other activities will lose their health insurance in six months. They will likely reapply for coverage, which could create more work for the state.
The estimated cost to Iowa for all this: $5 million the first year and nearly $12 million the second. (Plus the cost of defending the state against any lawsuits.)
That’s a pretty penny in tax money to pay for the GOP’s mean-spirited attempt to strip poor Iowans of health insurance. Lawmakers should explain where they thought the money was going to come from.
