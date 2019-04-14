Iowa led the nation with 37 percent of its energy derived from wind power in 2017, up from 15.4 percent in 2010, although coal was the dominant source of electricity. Iowa was the first state to exceed 30 percent, according to the Iowa Environmental Council.
In northern Iowa the growth of wind energy is readily observed along U.S. 218 between Charles City and Mason City, Iowa 14 in Grundy County and north of the I-35 and U.S. 20 interchange.
The wind power boom stems from a 1983 state law requiring investor-owned utilities to purchase 105 megawatts of power generated by wind. Assorted tax incentives have included exempting turbine equipment from the state sales tax and property tax breaks. Renewable electricity sources get a 1-cent per kilowatt-hour tax credit.
Sen. Charles Grassley, who shepherded the wind tax credit through Congress, took umbrage when President Donald Trump recently suggested wind energy is a carcinogen.
“If you have a windmill anywhere near your house, congratulations, your house just went down 75 percent in value,” Trump said. “And they say the noise causes cancer.”
Grassley responded, “I’m told that the White House respects my views on a lot of issues. (Trump’s) comments on wind energy — not only as a president but when he was a candidate — were, first of all, idiotic, and it didn’t show much respect for Chuck Grassley as the grandfather of the wind energy tax credit.”
He added, “I’m going to give him some leeway when he criticizes alternative energy, because I’ve gotta do it with 85 percent of the people that are new since we developed all of this and they think it’s stupid that we have wind and solar and everything else, except for a few progressive. I’m not a progressive, but I’m in favor of alternative energy.”
Trump’s aversion to wind dates back to a tweet barrage in 2012 after wind turbines were proposed offshore from his Trump International Golf Links near Aberdeen, Scotland. Trump claimed they would spoil the view.
He wanted English taxpayers to “stop subsidizing the destruction of Scotland by paying massive subsidies for ugly wind turbines.” His attempt to block the installation was unanimously rejected by the United Kingdom’s Supreme Court in 2015.
Trump, of course, is enamored with “clean, beautiful coal,” which causes serious health problems by releasing mercury and arsenic into the air and polluting bodies of water. He wants to relax coal regulations, which the U.S. Environmental Agency recently stated could cause 1,400 premature deaths by 2030.
But Secretary of Energy Rick Perry, the former governor of Texas, which leads in wind turbine installations, said wind power “is an important part of America’s energy strategy,” while announcing $28.1 million in new wind power research and development funding.
The Department of Energy projects wind energy capacity will increase from 90 gigawatts to 404 gigawatts by 2050, meeting a third of the nation’s needs.
MidAmerican Energy, which serves Waterloo, has stated it will invest $922 million in additional wind-power capacity to produce 100 percent of its energy in Iowa from wind, possibly freezing rates in 15 years.
Wind energy is clean and sustainable, but turbines have drawn complaints from neighbors about sleep deprivation and nausea stemming from noise and flickering lights akin to strobes when strong winds propel the blades.
Wind turbine noise is about 105 decibels, comparable to a lawn mower. Numerous studies (U.S., France, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and, most recently, the University of Iowa) have investigated the complaints and indicated attitudes about wind turbines may have been a contributing factor.
But the similarity of the complaints on a global scale shouldn’t be dismissed.
Decisions on lawsuits in Black Hawk and Palo Alto counties are pending.
Wind power also has generated controversy about eminent domain issues pertaining to acquiring farmland for transmission lines.
One possible solution is the $2.5 billion SOO Green project proposed by Direct Connect Development to build a 349-mile underground 2,100-megawatt high-voltage transmission line along existing railroad tracks from Mason City to the Chicago area.
In the aftermath of Trump’s comments, Gov. Kim Reynolds, also a Republican, and state business leaders announced a Power Up Iowa initiative — spearheaded by the American Wind Energy Association — to press for more government policies to generate more wind energy investment.
The case for wind energy is overwhelming, but the state should establish uniform siting guidelines rather than the current haphazard county system. According to the Des Moines Register, only 21 counties have ordinances regarding wind turbines.
To go forward otherwise is to invite more litigation, which would be detrimental to further wind energy development.
