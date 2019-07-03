No matter our differences, Americans have come together when faced with aggression from abroad.
Whether it was the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, or Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941, the words of Japanese Admiral Isoroku Yamamoto in the aftermath of the latter were prophetic.
“A military man can scarcely pride himself on having ‘smitten a sleeping enemy,’” he told a colleague, adding, “I would rather you made your appraisal after seeing what the enemy does, since it is certain that, angered and outraged, he will soon launch a determined counterattack.”
Prior to the Second Continental Congress convening in the summer of 1776 in Philadelphia, King George III and the British Parliament made the first miscalculation of the American spirit from abroad.
They believed the increasingly restless colonies hated each other more than the mother country. Wrong. While predominantly English by ancestry, the colonies had become uniquely American in attitude.
We celebrate this week the resolve and risks taken by the Second Continental Congress. On July 2, it approved a resolution breaking with Britain. On July 4, it issued the Declaration of Independence, stating the rationale, which printed in newspapers throughout the land.
What united them was stronger than their differences.
The North was more vibrant economically, taking advantage of three major seaports — Boston, New York and Philadelphia — to develop a merchant and financial class.
It was more likely to incorporate the 18th century innovations that emerged from England. The agricultural revolution with four-crop, rotation-enhanced soil fertility, crop diversity and productivity. Machinery, rather than manpower, drove the industrial revolution compared to the “cottage industries” of individual tradespeople.
The South had a sole major seaport in Charleston and an economy based on primarily a single, soil-depleting, labor-intensive crop — tobacco — prompting slave labor.
The more urban North had numerous, opinionated newspapers. Newspapers in the South were primarily loyalist.
Credit Benjamin Franklin with establishing newspapers that would spread the word of the American Revolution.
Franklin bought the Pennsylvania Gazette in 1729, imbuing it with current events, opinions and letters. After becoming postmaster of Philadelphia, Franklin included the Gazette in all mail deliveries, increasing demand for advertising space and profitability. He subsequently created newspaper franchises with select printers from New England to the West Indies before retiring in 1748.
The main issue invariably had been taxes levied by Parliament on the colonies, which objected to their lack of representation.
Maintaining an empire was expensive for Britain, including the cost of North American wars against the French and Indians. It outsourced India — its other major acquisition — to the British East India Company, which maintained a huge army.
The British reluctantly had acquiesced to most colonial tax protests, but were intent on boosting the sagging fortunes of the British East India Company, giving it a tea monopoly along with a tea tax — the trigger for the Boston Tea Party.
In the aftermath, Britain stripped local control from the colonies and imposed more draconian measures. The Americans would have none of it, convening the First Continental Congress in 1774 seeking redress, before the Second Continental Congress advocated independence.
The leading American politicians shared an interest in European intellectuals whose influence would shape a New World Order.
Those voices belonged to John Locke, Jean-Jacques Rousseau, David Hume, Adam Smith, René Descartes, Isaac Newton, Voltaire and Montesquieu, whose “Spirit of Laws” in 1748 articulated the separation of government into three co-equal branches, the executive, legislative and judiciary.
Locke is paraphrased twice in the Declaration of Independence.
Thomas Jefferson echoed him in the first draft: “We hold these truths to be sacred and undeniable,” which Franklin edited as, “We hold these truths to be self-evident.”
Jefferson wrote, all men have “certain unalienable rights; that among these are life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.” Locke had popularized “life, liberty and property,” but Jefferson was wary of a slavery inference.
Ironically, considering current issues, the Declaration of Independence would have been relegated to the ash heap of history if not for globalism.
The revolution was precariously close to defeat before Franklin recruited the French, eager to avenge losses to Britain in their ongoing rivalry. They provided troops, naval power and sophisticated weaponry.
French, Spanish and Dutch bankers — as well as Haym Solomon, a Polish Jewish immigrant — shouldered the burden of financing.
As we fete the founding of the American Republic, it is worth recalling Thomas Paine’s call to arms in the run up to the Second Continental Congress.
“These are the times that try men’s souls. The summer soldier and the sunshine patriot will, in this crisis, shrink from the service of their country; but he that stands it now, deserves the love and thanks of man and woman.”
