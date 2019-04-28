The FBI’s “Varsity Blues” sting arrest of 33 parents who bought their children’s way into prestigious universities has a revived a debate about favorable sentencing for the wealthy.
While pundits play the parlor game of “Prison or No Prison,” Iowans got a possible preview in a case involving a former Waukee school official’s very expensive unethical behavior.
Eric Rose, the district’s chief operating officer, shook down district vendors to make donations to his son’s hockey team, made personal use of a school snowblower and falsified time cards of a maintenance worker who did errands for him.
When four district employees blew the whistle and the Des Moines Register investigated, then Associate Superintendent Cindi McDonald terminated them, regarding it as “tattling.”
Terry Welker, the former human resources director, sued and settled for $1 million. Nicholas Bavas, the former operations manager, settled for $175,000. (Meanwhile, McDonald was promoted to superintendent. She submitted her resignation effective in June.)
After a state audit last year demanded by Republican legislators, Rose initially faced felony charges. However, they were dropped by the Dallas County Attorney’s Office in return for Rose’s plea of guilty April 19 to misdemeanors regarding use of the district snowblower and soliciting vendors. He was fined $630.
If Rose completes his one-year probation, he’ll be granted a deferred judgment — legalese for dismissal of charges.
“For what that man did to the district, it’s a total disgrace,” Bavas said. “That tells you where our legal system is today. He shook down vendors, broke rules, and it was all very well documented by me. It cost me my career. He gets a slap on the wrist.”
Back in January, also in Dallas County, the epicenter of public school shenanigans, Melissa Lantz, business manager of the Woodward-Granger School District, got three years of probation and a suspended 10-year prison sentence for embezzling $217,000. She was ordered to pay restitution and perform community service.
But white-collar crime knows few bounds — or penalties.
In March, Brandi Kay Preul was charged with first-degree theft for stealing $41,514 from the Greater Des Moines Over the Hill Soccer Club, where she was treasurer. She reached a plea deal for three years of probation and a five-year suspended sentence.
Carol Jean Padgett of Altoona pleaded guilty to two felonies in 2017 and received 80 hours of community service for embezzling $59,000 as treasurer of Unity Lutheran Church in Des Moines.
Former Des Moines Police Officer Tarry Pote got two years of probation and a 10-year suspended sentence in 2016 for stealing $22,000 from the department’s weightlifting club. (He resigned a year earlier after being caught peeping into the women’s locker room at the police gym, but no charges were filed.)
In 2008, Nancy Listman, a bookkeeper at the Cedar Rapids Science Center, received a suspended sentence and was ordered to pay restitution after being convicted of first-degree theft of $220,000.
Last April, Minnesota scam artist Michael Gary Gerken, aka Bob Anderson, got five years of probation and a suspended 25-year sentence after ripping off Polk County businesses for more than $10,000. He claimed to be selling coupon cards to benefit youth sports teams, except the cards never existed.
The judge wanted him free so he could pay restitution. Realistically, it won’t happen. He also is accused of ripping off 46 businesses in Minnesota as well as firms in Wisconsin and California.
The reigning queen of financial chicanery — albeit small time — and suspended sentences had been Priscilla Ann Heronemus (aka Walling) of West Des Moines. Described by the Des Moines Register as a “slight blonde,” the 30-year-old mother was a prolific forger, writing checks from her employers to herself.
She entered two guilty pleas and got deferred judgments in 2012 and 2014 with two different employers. She was back at it in 2015, receiving probation and a five-year suspended sentence. In 2017, she was hired by a heating and cooling company using her married name, then stole $2,379. While awaiting trial, she ripped off three other employers.
Heronemus pleaded guilty in December and got an actual 30-year prison sentence.
White-collar crime is epidemic in this country from Wall Street to Main Street. It amounts to an estimated $300 billion nationally, according to the FBI, compared to $3.8 billion for so-called “street crimes.”
Yet punishment for white-collar crime not only pales in cost compared to street crimes, it’s often a mockery of justice. In Iowa, perpetrators often fail to get more punishment than a parent imposing a “time out.”
We have advocated for more lenient sentencing for nonviolent crimes, but these offenses are not victimless. Too many institutions and organizations — public, private, churches, nonprofit and labor unions — have been paying too steep a price for being ripped off.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.