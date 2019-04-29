Last week the Hawkeye Community College board of trustees officially named Todd Holcomb as the new president of the college.
Currently the president at Western Nebraska Community College in Scottsbluff, Neb., Holcomb, 57, will be paid an annual salary of $246,500 plus benefits when he starts in his new position July 1.
“We feel that he’s got the vision and the energy to move us forward,” said HCC Board Chairman Jay Nardini. “Hopefully this will be his last presidency. We’re excited and so is he.”
Holcomb was the only sitting president among the four finalists, holding the top post at Western Nebraska for more than nine years. He also has some Iowa ties. He spent much of his childhood in Iowa growing up in Tipton, and previously served as an administrator at Iowa State University.
What we know of Holcomb we’ve mostly learned from the board, Holcomb’s recent visit to the area and his resume. All look extremely good. What we know for sure is the selection process was a transparent one that included a great cross section of the college’s stakeholders — including public input.
Each finalist met privately with Cedar Valley business and education leaders, as well as Hawkeye cabinet members during their respective visits. They participated in two open forums and an interview, also open to the public.
That’s appropriate since, over the past couple of decades, the college has built and strengthened increasingly important partnerships in the community — namely with area high schools and businesses.
During his visit, Holcomb stressed the importance of further developing its high school career pathways — a focus that gained considerable momentum under current HCC President Linda Allen, who announced earlier this year her plans to retire.
As that particular focus developed over the years, we have praised its vision numerous times in this space. Preparing young and not-so-young people for well-paying positions in the area workforce is of great importance. So, too is maintaining the health and development of the entire college.
Under Holcomb’s guidance, Western Nebraska has grown out-of-state enrollment and has been extremely effective at attracting that region’s Hispanic population. Hispanic students now make up 23 percent of the college’s enrollment compared to 9 percent when he took over. He has boosted staff of the college’s foundation and nearly tripled its endowment.
“Your president is your chief fundraising officer,” Holcomb stated at his open interview. “That’s my job, and I love it. I knew early on that fundraising was going to be critical to the community college.”
Over the past half century, Hawkeye Community College has steadily gained importance as an integral part of the Cedar Valley’s education and workforce sectors.
When Hawkeye first opened, there was no campus. The programs that made up the fledgling Hawkeye Institute of Technology in 1966 were spread across the community. A total of 227 students enrolled that first fall in programs such as nursing, mechanical and electronic engineering, auto mechanics and body repair, machine specialist and welding.
In 1993 the school became Hawkeye Community College. Today, Hawkeye has an enrollment of about 5,200 students and a nearly $70 million budget. Its important role in the Cedar Valley calls for excellent leadership, and we believe Hawkeye Community College officials clearly did their due diligence on behalf of the community during this transparent selection process.
Holcomb said he sees himself as the “orchestra director,” bringing together people playing a “wide range of instruments to perform a symphony.
“I think that’s my strength, pulling people together,” he said.
That’s music to our ears.
With its focus on community partnerships, that is a necessary strength as Hawkeye Community College moves forward as an ever-increasing valuable asset to the Cedar Valley and the state of Iowa.
We’d like to take this early opportunity to welcome future HCC President Todd Holcomb to the Cedar Valley.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.