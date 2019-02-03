If the National Weather Service were more savvy about storm names, the scourge of the Upper Midwest last week would have been Winter Storm Elsa — not Jayden — conjuring up Disney’s “Frozen” princess whose tantrums would “crystallize like an icy blast.”
That is exactly what Cedar Valley residents endured as the polar vortex pounded the area with brutally low temperatures, shattering records before it let go.
It certainly didn’t feel anything like global warming, but a recent research study pegged a “fractured” polar vortex to the invasion of Arctic air south.
The NWS in Des Moines had issued a plain spoken warning: “This is not a case of ‘meh, it’s Iowa during winter and this cold happens.’ These are record-breaking cold air temperatures, with wind chill values not seen in the 21st century in Iowa.”
Despite the lament of Gov. Matt Bevin, R-Ky., that America is getting soft by keeping kids home from school in extreme cold, it was the right thing to do. Cedar Valley schools and the regents’ universities were closed. Many government services were curtailed. The U.S. Postal Service made a polar vortex exception to its motto that “neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of night” would halt its couriers from deliveries.
The new record low Jan. 30 temperature for Waterloo is now minus 25 degrees, breaking the mark of minus 24 degrees set in 1951. The “high” temperature of minus 12 degrees obliterated the former maximum mark — a relatively toasty minus 6 degrees in 1996.
Jan. 31 registered a low of minus 31 degrees, shattering minus 27 degrees set in 1918, but we dodged the all-time low of minus 34 degrees on Jan. 16, 2009 and March 1, 1962.
An estimated 83 million Americans experienced near or below zero temperatures, while 100 million were subjected to below-zero wind chill — the combination of low temperatures and wind speed.
At least six deaths were blamed on cold weather, including a University of Iowa student, as wind chills hit minus-51 degrees on campus.
Crime took a holiday in Romulus, Mich., where police “canceled” all crimes, stating on the department’s Facebook page, “So bad guys, if you have to commit a crime, please wait until spring, or at least until temperatures are warmer than a polar bear’s toenails.”
President Donald Trump intimated that climate change isn’t what it’s cracked up to be, tweeting, “In the beautiful Midwest, wind chill temperatures are reaching minus 60 degrees, the coldest ever recorded. In coming days, expected to get even colder. People can’t last outside even for minutes. What the hell is going on with Global Waming? Please come back fast, we need you!”
But Trump is a nationalist, not a globalist, and this event was regional. The bigger picture was evident on the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s thermal map indicating the freeze extended down from central Canada into the Upper Midwest.
It was something of an anomaly. In Alaska, unseasonal warmth has sidelined dog sled races. Residents in Vancouver and Calgary, Canada, basked in 40-degree temperatures, but it was 20 below further east in Winnipeg.
Meanwhile, the summer heat has been unbearable in portions of the Southern Hemisphere.
Temperatures have surpassed 120 degrees in Australia. Horses are dying near parched water holes; electrical grids are on air-conditioning overload, causing power failures. Drought is so pervasive the Washington Post reported many kindergartners in southern Australia have yet to see rainfall in their lives.
Some eminent meteorologists blame global warming for diverting the stratospheric polar vortex — a whirling westerly mass of cold air circulating 30 miles above the North Pole — to the south.
They cite greenhouse gas emissions attributed to human activities for warming the globe by about 1.8 degrees, while the North Pole is heating up at a rate 2 degrees faster than that. According to the World Meteorological Organization, the last four years have been the hottest recorded and ocean temperatures continue to break records.
That gave rise to a theory called “Arctic Amplification” in the Journal of the American Meteorological Society. As Arctic sea ice is lost, it supposedly amplifies the warming in the Arctic, “hurling” fractured, frigid cold air masses southward.
Not all meteorologists are onboard. The last similar polar vortex of consequence in 2014 was followed by relatively warm winters.
“I’m not 100 percent convinced that this weakening trend is related to climate change only,” said University of Oklahoma meteorologist Jason Furtado. “I think there is evidence that the vortex goes through these strong and weak cycles naturally. So it’s hard to disentangle cause and effect cleanly right now.”
Sorry, Elsa and Anna, we’ve had enough “Frozen.” “The Thaw” is now welcome, followed by “Heat.”
