Waterloo leaders may be close to reversing a controversial fireworks ban.
As stated in Wednesday’s Courier, the Waterloo City Council looks to have the support to reverse a fireworks ban as it comes to terms with the fact an outright ban simply isn’t very effective.
“It’s a very difficult law to enforce,” said police Maj. Joe Leibold. “To know somebody’s shooting them off and proving it are two very different standards.”
Certainly, we empathize with our peace officers. The illegal use of fireworks is difficult to police whether there is a total ban or not.
A new ordinance now under discussion would open up legal fireworks usage in Waterloo for three days. The proposed change would allow fireworks from noon to 11 p.m. July 4 and from noon to 10 p.m. on both July 3 and July 5 each year.
The council could possibly be ready for a vote on the issue by Feb. 4.
That proposed ordinance would also increase the fine for illegal fireworks use from $250 to $375 — also a move in the right direction, in our opinion.
“That would open up an opportunity for those that want to shoot off fireworks but would prefer to do so legally,” said City Planner Aric Schroeder. “There’s some thought process that a large portion of the populace would comply with that, thereby significantly decreasing the amount of violations and making it a little more feasible to enforce the violations that would be occurring.”
In 2017, the Legislature legalized the sale and use of consumer fireworks, allowing them to be shot off on private property from June 1 through July 8 and again from Dec. 10 through Jan. 3. Cities, however, were able to adopt restrictions on usage times.
Most of Iowa’s larger cities have adopted much shorter legal windows or have implemented bans. Des Moines, Cedar Rapids, Dubuque, Iowa City and Cedar Falls have complete bans, while Davenport, Sioux City, Council Bluffs and Ankeny allow some days for their use.
“The ban isn’t working,” said Councilman Pat Morrissey, one of four council members voting against legal fireworks in May of last year. Sharon Juon, Bruce Jacobs and Margaret Klein joined him in that vote.
Juon has also signaled a change of heart and now supports the three-day window, coupled with further restrictions on where fireworks can be sold throughout the city.
We don’t mind the possible change of heart. Taking the time to determine the most palatable course for the greatest number of residents for future years is a better approach than knee-jerk reactions.
In Cedar Falls, the council went from a five-week window to a total ban. Waterloo initially went for a shorter timeframe, from June 30 through July 4, before also implementing a fireworks ban. Many residents had complained about long-term noise and debris from fireworks in June and July, disturbing pets and veterans with post-traumatic stress.
For sure, the initial five-week window (Cedar Falls) was way too long, and for many residents in some parts of the community, way too obnoxious.
We thoroughly understand the patriotic and traditional aspects of this issue. That’s why we initially recommended having fireworks be legal for Independence Day.
The Fourth of July is a deeply meaningful holiday for a lot of Americans, and we support the ability to celebrate the Fourth of July with fireworks. It’s a longtime American tradition. But there is no reason to celebrate it on June 1. People setting off fireworks in city neighborhoods in early June are not celebrating Independence Day. The long window of legal fireworks cheapens the actual holiday — a special day with the special privilege of setting off fireworks in celebration.
To us, this possible three-day window is a step in the right direction and a palatable compromise — better than a two-week or five-week window, and better than a total ban.
So, we welcome this further discussion, even if some council members will be changing their minds. That’s OK. Tailoring the best strategies for our respective communities sometimes takes time.
