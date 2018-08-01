Socialism run amok has turned Venezuela into a South American horror show.
Although it sits atop the world’s largest oil reserves, Venezuela has been sliding down an economic slippery slope ever since Fidel Castro admirer Hugo Chavez gained power in 1999.
The Chavistas solved a gap between rich and poor by making nearly everyone destitute, except the upper echelons of the government and military, which have enriched themselves.
President Nicolás Maduro, a former bus driver and union leader, succeeded Chavez after his death in 2013. Maduro may have no economic acumen, but he has been skilled at consolidating power, ousting an opposition legislature, controlling the courts and using brutal police powers.
Consider these stranger-than-fiction Venezuelan factoids:
- The International Monetary Fund predicts inflation will hit 1 million percent by the end of the year.
- The average Venezuelan has lost 20 pounds since 2015; 93 percent don’t earn enough to buy food. Medicines are scarce.
- The New York Times reported people in government housing projects were told by representatives of government groups, who delivered boxes of cheap food, that they would be cut off if they didn’t vote for the government in last spring’s sham elections.
- The U.N. projects two million people will flee Venezuela (5,000 daily), outdistancing the 1.8 million the past three years. Nearly 1 million have fled to neighboring Colombia the past two years and 800 daily to Brazil. Nearly 50,000 are seeking asylum in the U.S.
- Many nations are closing their borders, prompting desperate measures. The Washington Post reported, “Venezuelan professionals are abandoning hospitals and universities to scrounge livings as street vendors in Peru and janitors in Ecuador. … In Trinidad and Tobago, Venezuelan lawyers are working as day laborers and sex workers.”
- A recent U.N. Human Rights report documents “credible, shocking accounts of extrajudicial killings” of 505 people between 2015-17 purportedly in crime-fighting operations carried out by the Operations for the Liberation of the People.
- According to the Organization of American States, since 2013 Venezuelan security forces arrested 12,000, executed 8,292 and tortured nearly 300. They killed 131 protesters between 2014-17.
- Venezuela had the world’s second-highest murder rate last year — 18,000 slain among a population of 30 million. Independent groups put the figure at 28,000.
Maduro has retained power by paying the military leadership well to crush dissent, with Russia and China propping up his regime.
The Chavistas believed petrodollars would underwrite social reforms — a misguided notion that should have been dispelled after the global financial shock of 2008 and plummeting oil prices in 2013. Fracking and oil shale also made the U.S. less dependent on imports.
Instead, the Chavistas expropriated private businesses and large farms, and nationalized foreign businesses, turning operations over to political allies with no experience running enterprises.
They compounded those mistakes by purging the national oil company, Petroleos de Venezuela, the majority owner of Citgo, of foreign and domestic engineers knowledgeable about extracting and refining the country’s heavy, sour crude oil.
Production of 2.7 million barrels of oil daily in 2014 has fallen by 450,000 barrels — at lower prices.
After nationalizing large farms, the state undermined farmers by keeping prices too low to make a profit. Grain output fell by 80 percent between 2012-15, meat by 40 percent with smaller herds, and vegetables by 18 percent.
President Donald Trump talked with reporters Aug. 11, 2017, about a “military option” regarding Venezuela. According to recent media reports, he also broached it that day with Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos and the next month with four other Latin American leaders, who rejected the idea.
Reportedly, H.R. McMaster and Rex Tillerson, then his national security adviser and secretary of state, respectively, also pushed back.
The Trump administration did institute sanctions against the Venezuelan leadership.
A new development may prompt it to revisit its options.
The Miami Herald reported last week that U.S. authorities are investigating Maduro’s role in a massive scheme to allegedly steal more than $1 billion from the Venezuelan national oil company.
Although Maduro is not named or charged in a criminal complaint filed in Miami federal court concerning the international money-laundering conspiracy, sources told the Herald “he and other government officials and associates — including his three stepsons — are being investigated for any links to a network that prosecutors believe has plundered Venezuela’s national oil company and funneled vast amounts of cash into European and U.S. banks as well as South Florida real estate.”
The first order of business should be diplomatically isolating Venezuela, particularly among other Latin nations, although Maduro’s socialist brethren in Ecuador, Bolivia and Nicaragua — itself facing violent opposition now that it lacks Venezuela’s petrodollars — won’t concur.
The president also would do well to tell Russian President Vladimir Putin — businessman to businessman — that continually pouring money down a black hole is a bad political investment.
