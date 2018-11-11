Today, the traditional date of Veterans Day has fallen on a Sunday. Some in the workforce will observe the holiday Monday. However, the weekend gives all of us a couple of days to give our thanks.
The holiday is intended to thank veterans for their service and to acknowledge that their contributions to national security are appreciated. In this nation, that goes for veterans from the Revolutionary War up to today’s veterans.
Veterans Day has its origins following World War I — known at the time as “The Great War.” It officially ended when the Treaty of Versailles was signed June 28, 1919. However, fighting ceased seven months earlier when an armistice, or temporary cessation of hostilities, between the Allied nations and Germany went into effect on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month. For that reason, Nov. 11, 1918, is generally regarded as the end World War I. At the time, it was called “the war to end all wars.”
Unfortunately, that was an inaccurate designation. A generation later, World War II casualties by far eclipsed those from the former “war to end all wars.”
While 116,000 Americans died in WWI, more than 400,000 lost their lives in WWII. Other major wars followed, including the Korean, Vietnam and Persian Gulf wars and the current war on terrorism that has sent many of our military men and women overseas.
Generally speaking, while they were serving our veterans wanted nothing more than to return to the lives they had interrupted to become soldiers, sailors and airmen. Many experienced unimaginable horrors.
Remember that when you run into a veteran. According to data from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, there are around 20 million veterans alive in the U.S. today. They are all around you — at work, the grocery store, church, on campus — wherever the public gathers.
While it seems we will always need those who are willing to step up in defense of this nation, the face of our veteran population is changing.
In 2016, 7 percent of U.S. adults were veterans, down from 18 percent in 1980.
We are witnessing the passing of what has become known as the Greatest Generation. Less than a half million of the 16 million Americans who served in World War II were alive at the beginning of 2018. An average of 348 pass away each day.
Documenting area Honor Flights since 2010 — the trips to Washington D.C. that take our veterans to see their memorials — we’ve been keenly aware of those changes. The first flights were filled with aging World War II veterans, before Korean War vets became the majority. That’s now changed to Vietnam veterans.
Locally, we have been heartened to see those who served in the Vietnam War take their seats on those important trips. Many were not treated with the honor they deserved on their return home decades ago.
Gulf War-era veterans now account for the largest share of all U.S. veterans, surpassing Vietnam-era veterans in 2016.
We continue to yearn for the day when the nations of the world will no longer see the need to send their young citizens into war. Should that elusive day ever arrive, it would never diminish our duty to honor those who have served in the defense of the United States throughout its history.
And no matter when or where they served, each and every one of them deserve our gratitude.
So, keep your metaphoric radar out. Look for an opportunity to say thanks to a veteran. It will have a small but very pleasant impact on their lives. And try to imagine the enormous impact they collectively have had on yours.
