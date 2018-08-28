Ohio State University made it clear last week that it values football success over honesty and integrity.
Coach Urban Meyer was suspended for three games following an investigation into his handling of domestic abuse allegations involving an assistant coach.
The 23-page report by outside investigators portrays Meyer as a serial liar, engaging in a blatant cover-up, and giving only lip service to domestic violence.
Meyer will lose six weeks of his $7 million annual pay. Athletic Director Gene Smith also was suspended from Aug. 31 to Sept. 17 with a loss of pay.
On the field, Meyer has a record of 177-31, winning two national titles at the University of Florida, and one at Ohio State, where he has a 73-8 mark.
Off the field, it’s a different story. During six years at Florida, 30 players were arrested and numerous others failed drug tests. Meyer called the program “broken” before resigning in 2010.
At OSU’s Woody Hayes Athletic Center, a wall is adorned with four values: Decisions. Honesty. Treat Women with Respect. No Drugs Stealing Weapons.
Meyer betrayed three of them: Ignoring complaints of domestic violence, lying to reporters and erasing possibly embarrassing text messages.
His wide receivers coach Zach Smith was accused of domestic violence by his wife, Courtney, in 2009 (at Florida) and in 2015, leading to their divorce and another series of incidents.
Meyer consistently looked the other way, blaming his blinders on reverence for Smith’s grandfather, renowned Ohio State Coach Earle Bruce, who mentored Meyer when he was an OSU assistant coach. (Bruce also coached at Iowa State and the University of Northern Iowa.)
The report, though, cites Smith’s ongoing aberrant behavior, including an affair with a secretary in the football program:
- A $600 bill at a Florida strip club while with another assistant coach and high school coaches during a 2014 recruiting trip.
- Taking “sexually explicit photographs of himself” at the White House in 2015 while celebrating OSU’s national title.
- Arrested in 2013 for driving while impaired. The report cites other drinking and drug problems.
- After firing Smith on July 23, Meyer’s wife Shelley texted her husband, “I am worried about Zach’s response. He drinks a lot and I am just not sure how stable he will be. Afraid he will do something dangerous. It’s obvious he has anger/rage issues already.”
In 2009, while at Florida, a pregnant Courtney Smith had her husband arrested for aggravated battery after he insisted a female coworker sleep on their couch following a party at Meyer’s house. After Courtney drove her home, he allegedly hit her and threw her against a wall when she returned.
Earle Bruce and her in-laws talked her out of filing charges.
Meyer told investigators he talked to both Smiths and Courtney recanted her allegations. Courtney denied meeting with him and recanting, but did talk to Shelley Meyer. Neither Meyer believed her.
In 2015, Smith was again investigated for domestic violence. An OSU Title IX coordinator in the athletic department told Gene Smith who notified Meyer, who had a “strong negative reaction.”
They met with Zach Smith and Meyer told him, “If you hit her, you are fired.” Gene Smith warned he would be fired if charges were filed.
Charges weren’t filed, but Courtney divorced Zach. In the years that followed, she twice accused him of criminal trespass, getting a domestic violence civil protection order July 20.
Meyer finally fired Smith July 23, citing “a violation of a core value of the program, respect for women.”
On July 24, before Big Ten Media Days, Gene Smith urged Meyer to say as little as possible about the 2009 and 2015 incident.
The next day, Meyer outright lied about the 2015 allegations. “I was never told about anything, never anything came to light. I’ve never had a conversation about it. So I know nothing about that. … First I heard about it was last night.”
Subsequently, the OSU student newspaper filed a request for Meyer’s emails and text messages. On Aug. 1, Courtney Smith told her story to former ESPN reporter Brett McMurphy.
That day Meyer changed his phone settings to eliminate messages older than a year.
The investigators’ report, though, absurdly absolves Meyer’s egregious behavior, overlooking his deceit and claiming medication caused forgetfulness. That strains credibility, given Meyer’s attention to detail.
It provided cover for OSU President Michael Drake to impose a weak penalty, which he described as being “fair, just, equitable and appropriate,” allowing Meyer to return for the bulk of the Big Ten season.
Meyer, though, still didn’t get it, which was evident in his robotic apology to “Buckeye Nation,” but not to Courtney Smith. (He tweeted an apology Friday.)
Given OSU’s spineless punishment, his comeuppance may be in the hands of recruits’ parents. To paraphrase the country song, “Mama, don’t let your babies grow up to be Buckeyes.”
