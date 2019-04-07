Cedar Valley United Way — it’s time to give yourselves a record-breaking pat on the back.
At the recent Breakfast of Champions at the Hilton Garden Inn in Cedar Falls, it was revealed $3,140,954 was raised in the latest fundraising campaign.
That’s an all-time high.
In August 2018, almost 400 people attended United Way’s 2018 kickoff rally at Lost Island Waterpark in Waterloo to celebrate the campaign’s theme: Building Better Futures. At that point, little did they know the future would include a new fundraising record.
That total was about $10,000 more than the $3.13 million raised in 2013. It eclipsed last year’s $2.93 million total by 7.1 percent. And the Cedar Valley is on a bit of a roll. The 2017-18 fundraising campaign resulted in an 8 percent increase from the previous year.
The record-breaking total was music to the ears of campaign chairs Gary and Becky Bertch, owners of Bertch Cabinets and Lost Island Waterpark.
“Thank you to everyone for this tremendous amount,” said Becky Bertch. “We had a goal from the beginning and that was to beat the amount from the previous year. Thanks to all of you, we did it.”
Setting a new record is no easy task, as the United Way has been at this for a long time.
In its initial event as a Community Fund in Waterloo in 1923, the organization raised $68,000 for agencies such as the YMCA, YWCA and Social Welfare League. Over the years, Cedar Valley United Way has expanded its reach to include communities within a 30-mile radius of the Waterloo-Cedar Falls metro area.
To this day, the CVUW remains committed to a mission of advancing the common good and the promotion of a healthy community.
During this latest campaign, the Bertches made more than 110 presentations throughout the community, including about 75 at John Deere. They made numerous phone calls, leaning on the relationships they have developed across the Cedar Valley over the years.
“You know it’s going to be a lot of work,” Gary Bertch said. “Lots of people rallied.”
Prior to and following each campaign, we have always maintained that in terms of community investment, a contribution to the Cedar Valley United Way is one of the best donations you can make.
That’s because the dollars raised during these campaigns stay in this area, making an impact for local people. The United Way distributes grant funding to nonprofit community organizations. Among the services those organizations provide are after-school and child care programs, disaster relief services, elderly transportation, community meals, help for victims of domestic violence and help for families struggling to make ends meet.
Those who have taken on the role of campaign chairs in the past know it is a time-consuming commitment. But for those community-minded people, it has many rewards.
“United Way funded services assist our families, friends and neighbors,” said Sheila Baird, Cedar Valley United Way president. “We sincerely thank the generous donors for their financial gifts and pledges of support.”
Money raised will be distributed throughout the Cedar Valley based on recommendations from United Way community impact teams, which review grant applications and determine how the dollars will be most effective.
And the work never stops. Looking ahead to the 2019 campaign, Steve Carignan, Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center executive director, and Angela Weekley, Veridian Credit Union community inclusion manager, were named as chairpersons.
We wish them the best in spearheading this next effort and chasing a new record.
Meanwhile, we thank the Bertches for taking on this significant commitment on behalf of the Cedar Valley. And we thank all of those with the Cedar Valley United Way organization who helped coordinate fundraising efforts. Finally, thanks to each and every business and individual that gave toward this record-breaking campaign.
Making the Cedar Valley a better place to live is a lot to be proud of.
