President Donald Trump has claimed widespread voting chicanery exists, which was true during the early 20th century, yet recent evidence indicates only isolated instances.
That was until details about absentee balloting arose in North Carolina.
Back in the 1930 and ’40s, Gov. Earl Long famously stated, “When I die, I want to be buried in Louisiana, so I can stay active in politics.”
At the same time, the Chicago Democratic “machine” extolled citizens to “vote early, vote often,” even if deceased. Those old habits apparently die hard. The Chicago CBS affiliate found instances of the dead voting in 2016.
Robert Caro’s autobiography of President Lyndon Johnson claimed he stole the 1948 Democratic U.S. primary election in Texas, which he won by 87 votes. Among other things, a county election official gave him 200 more votes, changing the seven in his vote tally of 765 to a 9.
In Iowa, Republicans pressing for voter reform in 2017 could only cite 15 felonies and eight misdemeanors in the prior five years.
Terri Lynn Rote, 56, of Des Moines, voted twice for Republican Donald Trump in 2016. She was sentenced to two years of probation and a $750 fine. “I wasn’t planning on doing it twice, it was spur of the moment,” she said. “The polls are rigged.”
Her arrest proved otherwise.
She was fortunate. After Trump claimed he should have won the popular vote (he lost by 2,864,974) “if you deduct the millions of people who voted illegally,” Texas made an example of Rosa Maria Ortega, 37, a mother of four brought to the U.S. as an infant.
Ortega, who had permanent resident status, was sentenced to eight years in prison and could be deported for voting in 2012 and 2014. She mistakenly thought she had that right.
Trump’s claims were based on a fraught analysis by Old Dominion University political science professor Jesse Richman, who extrapolated noncitizen registration from an online Cooperative Congressional Election Study. The survey of more than 32,000 people found fewer than 40 individuals were noncitizens who registered to vote. He concluded illegal votes ranged anywhere from 38,000 to 2.8 million.
Trump chose the higher number, concluding that all voted for Democrat Hillary Clinton.
Trump then created a voter fraud commission led by Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach. It disbanded after two meetings because of objections lodged by secretaries of state and the arrest of a key researcher on child pornography charges.
The Brennan Center for Justice at New York University surveyed 42 jurisdictions that tabulated 23.5 million votes in the 2016 general election and found an estimated 30 incidents involving suspected noncitizens voting that warranted prosecution.
Trump again called foul after the midterm Democratic “Blue Wave” that flipped 40 House seats while Republicans gained two in the Senate.
“The Republicans don’t win and that’s because of potentially illegal votes,” he said. “When people get in line that have absolutely no right to vote and they go around in circles. Sometimes they go to their car, put on a different hat, put on a different shirt, come in and vote again. Nobody takes anything. It’s really a disgrace what’s going on.”
Democrats had 8.8 million more votes than Republicans in House races. That’s more of stampede than simply circling.
In North Carolina, though, its Board of Elections and Ethics Enforcement has refused to certify the 905-vote victory of Republican Mark Harris, a Baptist pastor, over Democrat Dan McCready, a Harvard-educated businessman, in its 9th Congressional District.
It is investigating “irregularities or improprieties” that may have “cast doubt on its fairness.”
Harris hired L. McCrae Dowless Jr., previously convicted of insurance fraud, to boost voter turnout in rural counties. In Bladen County, a Democratic stronghold, Harris won 61 percent of absentee ballots, the only county in which he prevailed with mailed-in votes.
Michael Bitzer, a Catawba College professor and political observer, determined Bladen and neighboring Robeson County had comparatively high rates of absentee ballots requested but not returned.
At least 800 absentee ballots that ended in Dowless’ possession may not have been cast, according to one affidavit, possibly procured by his agents under devious circumstances.
North Carolina news outlets reported individuals coming to homes to collect ballots, completed or not, and unrequested ballots sent in the mail. People saw unusual activity at polling places, including tabulation of “worn” ballots with “coding” on them
Dowless also helped Harris, a religious right favorite, upset Republican Rep. Robert Pittenger in the primary. Republicans, who previously denounced Democrats’ accusations, now want a primary do-over.
Republicans are claiming the North Carolina case vindicates Trump’s conspiracy theories. It doesn’t. No immigrants or mass wardrobe changes were involved.
Still, it behooves election officials to keep their eyes on the ball, particularly when requests for absentee ballots are surging nationwide.
