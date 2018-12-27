When Democrats take control of the House of Representatives in January, the 17 current investigations surrounding President Donald Trump’s associates and dealings will ratchet up.
It’s not just the link to Russian influence in the 2016 election being investigated, but the Trump Organization, inauguration committee and Trump Foundation.
The U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York brought the recent high-profile case against former Trump attorney and “fixer” Michael Cohen, shedding some light on Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s probe.
Cohen testified about assorted “dirty deeds” supposedly done at Trump’s direction, including payments of $130,000 to adult film star Stephanie Clifford (aka Stormy Daniels) and $150,000 to former Playboy Playmate Karen McDougal during the 2016 campaign to hush up alleged affairs a decade earlier.
The money was funneled through Trump’s friend, National Enquirer publisher David Pecker, for “catch and kill” stories — purchased but never published. Pecker is cooperating with prosecutors.
Rudy Giuliani, Trump’s attorney, claims campaign finance laws weren’t violated. “It has to be for the sole purpose,” Giuliani said. “If there’s another purpose, it’s no longer a campaign contribution — if there’s a personal purpose.”
That’s disingenuous. The law involves a contribution that is “any gift, subscription, loan, advance, or deposit of money or anything of value made by any person for the purpose of influencing any election for federal office.”
In court filings Cohen stated he worked on behalf of “Individual 1” (aka Trump) for a Trump Tower in Moscow until June 14, 2016.
“Individual 2” is believed to be Cohen’s childhood friend Felix Sater, a Russian immigrant and ex-con. After his brokerage firm bilked $40 million from investors, he pleaded guilty in 1998 to racketeering charges and became a government witness against New York crime families. He reportedly had ties to corrupt, influential individuals in Russia and Ukraine, which he denies.
His Bayrock development company partnered with the Trump Organization on projects.
According to documents obtained by CNN, Trump signed a nonbinding letter of intent with a Russian company in October 2015 to move ahead with a Trump World Tower project.
A month later, Sater emailed Cohen, “Our boy can become president of the USA and we can engineer it. I will get all of Putin’s team to buy in on this.”
According to Sater, Trump planned to give Putin a $50 million penthouse as a marketing ploy.
In December 2015, Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn was paid $33,700 to sit next to Putin at the 10th anniversary dinner for RT (Russia Today). Trump hired him as an adviser a month later.
In March, Trump hired other advisers with Russian connections — lobbyist Paul Manafort to manage delegate efforts at the convention; and George Papadopoulos and Carter Page for his foreign policy team.
Flynn, Manafort and Papadopoulos have pleaded guilty to changes stemming from the Russia investigation.
On June 9, 2016, Russian emissaries with “dirt” on Democrat Hillary Clinton met with Donald Trump Jr., Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner and Manafort in Trump Tower. On June 15, Guccifer 2.0, believed to be part of Russia’s GRU military intelligence, dumped documents from a hack of Democrats’ computers.
Mueller is investigating whether Trump confidante Roger Stone and his colleague Jerome Corsi conspired with Wikileaks on the Democratic data dumps.
Indications are he is concerned whether Middle East entities — Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Israel — aided the Trump campaign as well as a possible Russian backchannel connection through lobbyist George Nader and Blackwater mercenary group founder Erik Prince (Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos’ brother).
The Trump Organization’s finances are under scrutiny (Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg is cooperating), as are the Trump inauguration committee, according to the Wall Street Journal, and the Trump Super PAC, according to the New York Times.
The Maryland and District of Columbia attorneys general have sued the Trump Organization, claiming breach of the Emoluments Clause of the Constitution, prohibiting a president from accepting payments from foreign powers while in office. The Saudis are alleged to have booked 500 Trump hotel rooms.
The Trump Foundation closed last week. The Washington Post revealed in 2016 it used donations from other contributors and Trump hadn’t donated money since 2008. New York State is investigating “sweeping violations of campaign finance laws, self-dealing and illegal coordination with the presidential campaign.”
And now Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., who will head the Select Committee on Intelligence, has vowed to probe Trump’s transactions with Germany’s Deutsche Bank, which loaned him money when New York banks wouldn’t. U.S. authorities fined Deutsche bank $425 million last year for laundering $10 billion for Russia. German authorities raided its headquarters last month.
The “smock” (smoke) surrounding Trump is seemingly everywhere. Maybe we’ll finally discover in 2019 if an actual fire exists.
