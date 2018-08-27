On April 5, President Donald Trump was asked if he knew about $130,000 paid to porn star Stephanie Clifford (aka Stormy Daniels) to silence her just before the presidential election about an alleged 2006 affair.
“No,” responded Trump (aka “David Dennison” on the nondisclosure agreement signed with Clifford).
He directed reporters “to ask Michael Cohen. Michael’s my attorney.”
Four days later, U.S. attorneys in the Southern District of New York — not the special counsel’s office — raided Cohen’s office, piecing together answers, potentially imperiling Trump’s presidency.
They learned Cohen and Trump also discussed funneling $150,000 through the parent company of the National Enquirer to pay former Playmate model Karen McDougal for stories about another alleged affair.
David Pecker, the American Media owner and Trump’s friend, took the deal, according to prosecutors, “so (the stories) could be purchased and their publication avoided” before the election — a potential campaign finance law violation.
On Tuesday, Cohen — Trump’s “fix-it” man for the past 12 years and former Trump Organization vice president — stated in U.S. District Court in Manhattan that both women were paid “in coordination with and at the direction of a candidate for federal office,” all but naming the president.
“I participated in this conduct … for the principal purpose of influencing the election” for president in 2016, Cohen added, admitting he ran afoul of personal contributions limits in campaign finance law.
Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani responded, “There is no allegation of any wrongdoing against the president in the government’s charges against Mr. Cohen.”
Cohen also pleaded guilty to five counts of tax evasion, concealing more than $4 million in personal income, and one count of bank fraud, not disclosing $14 million in debts when applying for a $500,000 home equity line of credit used, in part, to pay Clifford.
Cohen faces a maximum sentence of 65 years, although more likely four to five years — or even less. He maintains he has information about Trump’s prior knowledge about the Trump Tower meeting with Russians to gather dirt on Hillary Clinton’s campaign as well as Russian hacking, which could interest Special Counsel Robert Mueller.
Meanwhile, Paul Manafort, Trump’s former campaign manager, was convicted Tuesday on eight of 18 counts (a hung jury on the other 10 due to a holdout juror) — five for tax fraud, two for bank fraud and one for failure to disclose a foreign bank account. He concealed $60 million in 31 foreign bank accounts using shell companies.
Trump tweeted his sympathy, presaging a possible ill-advised pardon.
“I feel very badly for Paul Manafort and his wonderful family. “Justice” took a 12-year-old tax case, among other things, applied tremendous pressure on him and, unlike Michael Cohen, he refused to ‘break’ — make up stories in order to get a ‘deal.’ Such respect for a brave man!”
Not so. He is a despicable scoundrel.
He made money from unscrupulous dictators like the Philippines’ Ferdinand Marcos, Angola’s Jonas Savimbi, Mobutu Sese Seko of Zaire (now the Democratic Republic of Congo) and helped elect Kremlin flunky Viktor Yanukovych in Ukraine as president.
In February 2014, Ukrainian riot police killed 77 demonstrators in Kiev, protesting Yanukovych’s decision to renounce a European Union agreement.
Ukrainians hacked a March 2015 email exchange in which Manafort’s daughter, Andrea, told her sister, Jessica, their father has “no moral or legal compass. … Don’t fool yourself. That money we have is blood money.”
“You know he has killed people in Ukraine? Knowingly. As a tactic to outrage the world and get focus on Ukraine. Remember when there were all those deaths … Revolts and what not. Do you know whose strategy that was to cause that, to send those people out and get them slaughtered?”
Trump maintained the conviction has “nothing to do with Russian collusion.”
However, Russian connections are notable among his convicted associates:
- According to Rolling Stone, “An informal group of federal and local law enforcement agents investigating the Russian Mafiya in New York called themselves ‘Red Star.’ … It was well known among Red Star that Cohen’s father-in-law (a naturalized U.S. citizen from Ukraine) was funneling money into Trump ventures. Cohen was one of several attorneys who helped money launderers purchase apartments in a development in Sunny Isles Beach … just north of Miami.”
- Michael Flynn, briefly Trump’s national security adviser, pleaded guilty about lying to the FBI about Russian contacts.
- Rick Gates, a former Trump campaign official and Manafort aide, pleaded guilty to conspiracy and lying to the FBI. He had contacted Konstantin Kilimnik, who had ties to Russian intelligence.
- George Papadopoulos, a campaign foreign-policy adviser, pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI. He reportedly told an Australian diplomat in London about dirt the Kremlin had on Clinton, including hacked emails.
The swamp is slowly being drained. It’s just not the one Trump intended.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.