Rep. Steve King’s penchant for inflammatory positions on race has finally run afoul of his Republican colleagues.
The congressman from Kiron, whose 4th Congressional District extends into the Courier’s circulation area, has a long history of incendiary comments and actions. But now his career is in jeopardy after racist remarks to the New York Times.
“White nationalist, white supremacist, Western civilization — how did that language become offensive?” King asked. “Why did I sit in classes teaching me about the merits of our history and our civilization?” Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., an African-American, replied in a Washington Post column: “Anyone who needs “white nationalist” or “white supremacist” defined, described and defended does lack some pretty common knowledge.
“Three months ago, a white supremacist killed two black people in a parking lot in Kentucky. We are only 18 months from Charlottesville, where white nationalists killed a white woman with a car and severely beat multiple black people. Almost four years ago, a white supremacist murdered nine African-Americans in a church in Charleston, S.C. In 1998, white supremacists dragged James Byrd Jr., behind a pickup truck through Jasper, Tex., decapitating him in the process.
“These are just a sliver of the havoc that white nationalists and white supremacists have strewn across our nation for hundreds of years. Four little girls killed in a bombing in Birmingham, Ala., thousands lynched and countless hearts and minds turned cruel and hateful. “When people with opinions similar to King’s open their mouths, they damage not only the Republican Party and the conservative brand but also our nation as a whole.”
King tried unsuccessfully to quell the firestorm, clarifying that he’s “simply an American nationalist” and condemned “evil ideology,” a reference to neo-Nazis with whom he’s been linked. His most recent remarks, he said, were “a freshman mistake.”
But fellow House Republicans stripped him of all committee assignments Monday. Iowa Republican Sens. Charles Grassley and Joni Ernst, who both endorsed King’s re-election, finally condemned him. Why did it take so long? He wasn’t a closet racist. He revealed his utter ignorance of history and innovations by non-European cultures (tools, farming, numerical system, written laws, etc.) to Esquire in 2016.
“I’d ask you to go back through history and figure out, where are these contributions that have been made by these other categories of people that you’re talking about. Where did any other subgroup of people contribute more to civilization?”
His view of U.S. history is skewed as well.
King had a Confederate flag on his desk until 2017. He removed it after learning a suspect in the murder of two Des Moines-area police officers had allegedly killed them in retaliation for being evicted from a high school football game where he taunted African-Americans with a Confederate flag.
Regarding the flag, King said, “I regret deeply that we are watching this country be divided again over a symbol.” The Confederate flag is a symbol — of racism.
In his 1861 Cornerstone Speech, Alexander Stephens, vice president of the Confederacy, described the “great truth” of white supremacy and a “new government” that would be based on the “moral truth” that “the negro is not equal to the white man; that slavery — subordination to the superior race — is his natural and normal condition.”
As for King’s sense of morality, he took a five-day trip last August to Jewish and Holocaust sites in Europe funded by From the Depths, a Holocaust memorial nonprofit. Afterward he decided to meet members of Austria’s far-right Freedom Party, which was founded by a former Nazi SS officer and has ties to the neo-Nazi movement.
It wasn’t an aberration. In October, he tweeted support for “Faith Goldy, an excellent candidate for Toronto mayor, pro Rule of Law, pro Make Canada Safe Again, pro balanced budget, &...BEST of all, Pro Western Civilization and a fighter for our values.”
Goldy’s “values?” She was fired as a reporter by a far-right website after going to the Charlottesville rally, praising white supremacist Richard Spencer, celebrating “white racial consciousness” and giving an interview to Der Stormer, the neo-Nazi website.
She frequently cites white supremacist David Lane’s “14 Words” — “We must secure the existence of our people and a future for white children” (Lane murdered a Jewish radio host in 1984) — and the “JQ,” shorthand for the Nazis’ “Final Solution to the Jewish Question.” She promoted a book calling for the extermination of Jews. King told WHO-TV in Des Moines he didn’t know Goldy was a white supremacist. “I have not seen the evidence of that.”
His supposed ignorance is beyond the pale. Two Republicans have stated they’ll challenge King in the 2020 GOP primary, calling him a “stain” and an “embarrassment.”
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell advised King to find “another line of work.”
We agree on all counts.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.