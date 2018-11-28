Reprinted from the Quad City Times Nov. 25.
Eight years ago, the federal government announced it was awarding the Quad-Cities $230 million for a passenger rail connection between Chicago and Iowa City.
It was probably the biggest federal grant ever for the Quad-Cities, officials said at the time. Paul Rumler, a longtime rail advocate and now chief of the Quad-Cities Chamber of Commerce, likened it at the time to getting federal money for a second airport.
Unfortunately, in the eight years that have since passed, the project has failed to take off. The federal government clawed back $53 million of the grant after it became clear Iowa wasn’t interested in linking Iowa City to the Quad-Cities.
That left $177 million for the Chicago to Moline connection. That, too, has sat in a federal bank account gathering dust.
We chuckle, now, at the promise that then-Gov. Pat Quinn made in 2010 that trains would be rolling in 2013.
Actually, we knew then that was a pie-in-the-sky timeline. But it pointed to the commitment the state of Illinois had for the project.
That commitment withered with the election of Bruce Rauner in 2014, and for a time the project was shelved.
It was only in mid-2016, after pressure from the local community and Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Ill., that Rauner re-committed the state to the project, telling the Federal Railroad Administration it was ready to move forward.
That was welcome news at the time. We just didn’t know moving forward would look so much like standing still.
It is true some repairs have been done to track in the Chicago area that will accommodate the project. But those repairs were initiated in 2014, and there is more to be done from Eola Yards to the Quad-Cities. For months, when we’ve asked for updates, we’ve been told the state is in negotiations with the private owners of the railroad that would carry passenger trains. As a result, very little has been done to actually move this project forward.
Frankly, we have never really been sold that Rauner is truly committed to this project. We’re not sure if that’s the reason this project has been delayed. But, whatever the case, now that J.B. Pritzker has been elected, there is new hope.
Local rail backers say they have not received an iron clad commitment from Pritzker, but they believe this long-dormant project is ready to roll.
“We are optimistic,” Rumler told us last week.
During the campaign, Pritzker talked about a capital bill, and a spokesperson told the Chicago Tribune he is committed to “working across the aisle” to get it done.
After such a long wait, it is hard for us to be optimistic. But let’s say we are hopeful. We are hopeful that the fresh eyes of a new administration will see the wisdom in releasing the $45 million in state matching funds — or whatever adjusted number it is now — to be able to leverage this much larger federal pot of money.
Bustos’ office told us the latest extension on the project granted by the Federal Railroad Administration runs through next June. Given the passage of time, it is clear the federal government still is willing to stick with this project. But we also know that patience is not unlimited — and given the vagaries of the federal government, who knows how long that money will remain waiting.
It is inconceivable to us that a project this significant, this important to the Quad-Cities — with the bulk of the funding in place! — has been left lingering for so long.
It is clear the community supports passenger rail service. The federal government has shown infinite patience in its support of the idea. Even the state of Illinois has appropriated money for the project.
We give much credit to Bustos for keeping this project alive, for not letting the Rauner administration dispose of it two years ago. Now, we are hopeful she will make it clear to the new administration what this means to the Quad-Cities.
Our state lawmakers also need to push this.
Eight years is long enough to wait.
There is no reason for the trains not to roll.
We need to get this done.
