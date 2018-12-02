Waterloo increased its use of tax-increment financing for economic development projects last year. That should come as no surprise. The use of tax-increment financing is as popular as ever all over the state and the country.
Last week, it was reported Waterloo City Council members voted to file a report with the Iowa Department of Management showing the city’s overall TIF obligations grew from $66.4 million to $71.2 million during the fiscal year ending June 30, 2018.
With an eye on economic development, we have supported nearly all of the tax incentives rolled out by the city and other communities in the Cedar Valley. However, in 2015, we did acknowledge there is a tipping point and city officials need to keep a wary eye on where that tipping point could be.
Over the past decade-plus, we have frequently argued the use of tax incentives is an important tool. Waterloo needs to broaden its tax base, and luring development, both residential and commercial, is crucial.
But criticism of TIF usage seems to increase each year. A legitimate sticking point is TIF districts and other tax incentives siphon off tax revenue from schools, libraries, community colleges and other public institutions.
The question is: When are TIF districts overused, or even abused?
Good question, but hard to answer. Especially when two or more cities share relatively tight geographic quarters, automatically pitting them against each other in economic development competition. That’s the case in the Waterloo-Cedar Falls area — and in many similar areas across the state and the nation.
It’s a fantastic situation for large developers and corporations that can leverage their economic development promise into colossal tax discounts, while individual residential property owners dutifully pay their taxes each year. And school districts and other public entities miss out on revenue for years.
In 2014, University of Iowa researcher Phuong Nguyen used the state of Iowa as a case study, the first of its type, to directly examine the relationship between tax increment financing and education expenditures. The study concluded TIF’s growth throughout Iowa directly correlated with a decline in public school funding.
An excerpt from his report states:
“Finally, the negative price effect of TIF on education spending is increasingly larger for school districts in lower wealth or income groups compared with their counterparts in higher wealth or income groups. The negative, though small, effect of TIF on education spending, coupled with no gain from the often-claimed long-run benefits of TIF, justifies policy measures to protect school districts from TIF.”
Reports were approved earlier this month detailing new TIF obligations Waterloo incurred in the last fiscal year. The largest was $1.1 million in grants and tax rebates for Crystal Distribution Services to expand at the former Rath Packing Co. site.
That seems to be a good TIF project, as it goes to removing blight, and eventually getting properties back on the tax rolls — the original goal of tax-increment financing.
Some projects for 2017, however, raised some eyebrows when council members voted to approve a series of development agreements designed to bring a new strip mall, gymnastics club and dance studio east of U.S. Highway 63 along Ridgeway Avenue.
Those agreements return 95 percent of the property taxes paid by the new businesses over 15 years to BCS Properties, essentially reimbursing the firm for the land and development costs.
It’s an interesting balancing act, and not just for Waterloo and the Cedar Valley. Waterloo is actually at the lower end of Iowa’s larger cities when it comes to TIF debt. Coralville has a TIF debt at $394 million in obligations. Cedar Rapids is at $175 million and Dubuque $131 million.
Cedar Falls listed approximately $26 million in TIF obligations at the close of fiscal year 2017. However, it also was recently reported Cedar Falls is planning to purchase and annex land currently west of the city limits and add it to its industrial park’s tax increment financing district.
In many areas of the country, TIF districts are being overused. In Iowa and in the Cedar Valley, they are at least creeping closer to a tipping point. And we believe there will come a time when Iowa will need to take a closer look at Phuong Nguyen’s study and even exert some oversight.
