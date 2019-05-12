All communities of substantial size have seen their share of senseless death. The Cedar Valley is no exception. However, every once in a while there are cases that strain our ability to comprehend; cases that are nearly as mysterious as they are tragic.
Such is the case with Micalla Rettinger, the former University of Northern Iowa softball player who was driving home in the early morning April 28 along U.S. Highway 218 in Waterloo when a bullet shattered her driver’s side window and hit her in the neck. She was able to pull her car off the road before she died at the scene.
The bullet also hit her front-seat passenger and boyfriend, Adam Kimball. He was taken to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City and was released soon after.
A reward offer that started at $7,000 has now ballooned to $58,000. Along with the rest of the Cedar Valley, it is our hope the growing reward can leverage some information that leads law enforcement to a conclusion.
Police investigators have stated from the beginning there is nothing to indicate the victims were involved in anything that would have caused them to be targeted.
There has been talk of a stray bullet from the area around the former Sherwood Park neighborhood between the Cedar River and the highway — which is managed by the Black Hawk County Conservation Board.
But Mike Hendrickson, conservation director, has stated the area is not used for hunting or target practice, adding he can’t recall ever having issues with illegal gun use in the area.
That may have changed. Something extremely out of the ordinary occurred here in the early morning hours of April 28.
You have free articles remaining.
Whether this incident is steeped in evil, or is a one-in-a-million coincidental accident — or something in between — we know one thing: A driven young woman with dreams of becoming a dentist was taken way too soon.
Rettinger graduated from UNI in 2016 with a degree in biology. She has worked in the Cedar Valley since graduation, and this tragedy has rocked friends, co-workers and former teammates in the area. They joined the community of Lenexa, Kansas, where Rettinger is from and where she was memorialized and buried May 3.
Among the large crowd at her funeral were former UNI softball teammates who were on the team with her between 2013 and 2016.
“Coaches and players that she played with that are still on the team, they all came to the funeral or visitation,” said Steve Rettinger, Micalla’s father. “All of her old teammates, they were there as well. Even one girl who transferred to Wichita State drove up from Wichita — she was a freshman when Micalla was a senior.”
As a way to honor her memory, the UNI Foundation established a memorial fund for Micalla Rettinger at uni-foundation.org/micalla, where donations can be made.
“Her legacy that she leaves behind would be to love each other, to be united not divided, and to forgive everything,” said Steve Rettinger.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Waterloo Police Department Investigations Division at (319) 291-4340, option 7, or Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers, (855) 300-8477.
Just as the initial shock of this tragedy turned to grief, we now look for answers. We wish our local, state and national investigators well in this quest on behalf of Micalla’s family, friends, her Kansas community, the UNI campus and the Cedar Valley.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.